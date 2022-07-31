ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley Edges Pittsfield Americans to End State Tourney Run

By Stephen Dravis
iBerkshires.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Reading Little League team finds end of the line in states

BRAINTREE — This wasn’t a new situation for Reading’s 12-year-old All-Stars. In their run through the District 13 and Section 4 tournaments, Reading did have to come from behind more than once. After falling nine runs behind on Saturday against Wellesley in an elimination game of the...
READING, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley, North Adams to Share Athletic Director

CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley Regional School District has entered into a shared services agreement with North Adams Public Schools for an athletic director, hiring Jeff Puleri for the position. "New, uncharted territory. But I think very necessary in terms of both districts looking to provide the best athletic...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brayton/Greylock Architects Focus on Natural Light, Durability & Fun Designs

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Natural light, durability, security and child-friendly vibes are all hallmarks of schools designed by TSKP Studios. The School Building Committee heard a presentation last week by the Hartford, Conn., design team that will be taking on the feasibility study for the Brayton/Greylock school project. The committee approved hiring the architecture firm in June. TSKP, formerly Tai Soo Kim Partners, is an award-winning design firm that has done projects for schools, colleges and museums in New England and South Korea.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleborough, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
City
Braintree, MA
Wellesley, MA
Sports
City
Wellesley, MA
WSBS

Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)

One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
CHICOPEE, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Wellesley Edges#Pittsfield American
WCVB

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WNAW 94.7

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Arrest Made in Double-Fatal Crash in Western Mass.

An arrest has been made in connection with a crash Friday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, that left two people dead. Demian Ward, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy