Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders

Texarkana, Ark. Police Department's PRIDE Academy equips sixth graders with positive life skills
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana, Ark. Police Department is holding their PRIDE Academy for incoming sixth-graders August 1 through 5 at Texarkana, Ark. middle school. PRIDE stands for Personal Responsibility in Daily Efforts and equips students with ways to combat Peer pressure, as well as teaching Responsibility, Integrity, Decision-making skills and success through Empowerment.
First Day of School: 2022-2023
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary school children and teachers returned to school Wednesday excited for the new year. Here are some photos of the cute kiddos on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year.
Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday. Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year. "For...
An Asset to the Education Community
Lekia Jones loves to call the Hogs and is a Razorback through and through. A proud member of the Arkansas High Class of 1992, she returns for the upcoming school year to serve as the 12th grade principal. She feels like she has come full circle, not only by being an alumnus but as a teacher and administrator in the district as well. In addition to her work as a teacher and administrator across TASD, she has also worked in the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District and Hope Public Schools. Education is first and foremost in her eyes, primarily by strengthening a student’s character and individuality, along with their academic potential. She holds a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies, an MS in Educational Administration, and her Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She also completed a year in the Arkansas Leadership Academy. Her broad scope of knowledge and experience is an asset to the community, especially in regards to shaping and preparing students to head out into the world. She’s particularly excited to be doing this at Arkansas High School.
New Bossier Parish teachers get a hero's welcome
BOSSIER CITY, La. - When was the last time you showed up for your first day of a new job and there were cheerleaders outside cheering you on?. New teachers in Bossier Parish got a taste of that school spirit on Tuesday as they began arriving for their first day of work and orientation.
A Diamond in a Rhinestone World
For some, pursuing higher education is almost a given … things just seem to fall into place. But for many, the dream of earning a college degree seems out of reach and barriers preclude making the dream a reality. Despite a keen mind and plenty of determination and drive, the puzzle pieces just don’t fall into place. This was certainly the case for Amber Adams – that is until she was introduced to a degree program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana that is designed for those whose path to earning a higher education credential has been filled with twists and turns.
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
Select Caddo students take part in SMART research program
SHREVEPORT, La. — Eleven students from Caddo Parish schools are part of this year’s Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program. The students will work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on various research studies. BRF launched the SMART program in 1997 to provide...
Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
Electric scooter service coming to Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
