95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

kvia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
Cazares Burritos opens new location on Mesa Street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for authentic Mexican food? a local restaurant had its grand opening yesterday for its third location in the borderland. Cazares burritos is a family owned business located at 2112 Mesa Street in El Paso. Luis Cazares is the owner of Cazares Burritos and believe it or not he’s been […]
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in El Paso, TX — 20 Top Places!
El Paso is also known as the “Sun City”, famous for having 302 days of sun every year. It is the reason so many people come to this area in the winter. This beautiful city is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, and you’ll find a heavy influence of Mexican food here since it’s right on the border of the town of Juarez in Mexico.
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
Memorial bell toll ceremony honors August 3rd victims
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council held a special bell toll ceremony this morning honoring the August 3rd victims. The ceremony included a moment of silence. The name of the 23 victims were read aloud and Council members took turns tolling a bell in remembrance on those who died in the Walmart […]
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Thousands of El Paso residents sign renewable energy petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of Borderland residents signed a petition for the City of El Paso to transition to using renewable energy. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas collected close to 40,000 signatures for their climate charter petition and if enough signatures are verified by the city, you could see an item […]
3 Las Crucens arrested in connection to a murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boulder County Sheriff deputies in Colorado arrested three people from Las Cruces in connection with the murder of New Mexico woman who was found dead in Boulder last week. 25-year-old Alexis Baca was found dead near a popular trailhead. Deputies charging Jami Alonso Moore with first degree murder and second-degree […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Triple digits continue
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🌹🌹🌹 and happy second day of school for many kiddos out there!👩🏫📚🖇✂️✏️🚌📓📖📝📕📒🖋. Expect a high of 101 degrees, so make sure the...
KVIA
Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande
Editor's note: This story comes from the El Paso Times as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a group of newsrooms -- including ABC-7, which explores issues with a bi-national perspective. Story by Martha Pskowski. Juárez activists are calling on Mexican authorities to stop the flow of untreated wastewater entering...
Riverside eyes return trip to Regional Semifinals in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 2021, Riverside had its best season in over 20 years as the Rangers advanced all the way to the Class 4A Division I Regional Semifinals. Their run ended there, though, in a disappointing loss to Springtown in Midland. Nine months later, Riverside is back on the field looking to […]
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
KVIA
Vitalant hosting blood drive in honor of August 3 victims and families
EL PASO, Texas -- Vitalant, in partnership with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, is holding a two-day blood drive event to honor the August 3rd Walmart shooting victims and families. The drive is being held at the third-floor lobby of the county courthouse on 500 E. San Antonio Ave. According to...
Cartel to driver in fatal crash: Don’t stop for Border Patrol
Two brothers – one who was paying off his debt to smugglers and another getting paid for driving unauthorized migrants from El Paso to Albuquerque – are facing federal charges in connection with last week’s fatal crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
Comments / 2