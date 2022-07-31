Former Long Beach State pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown commits to OSU

www.ocolly.com
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
Poly High student earns second straight invitation to prestigious GRAMMY Camp
Althea Aguel was one of just 81 students from across the country to earn the coveted invitation, and this time she’ll be able to experience the camp in person. The post Poly High student earns second straight invitation to prestigious GRAMMY Camp appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Former Santa Ana firefighter John Sahm Jr. has passed away
OCFA firefighter John George Sahm Jr. passed away recently after 36 years as a firefighter. He was born on July 29, 1963 and passed away on July 2, 2022. His Celebration of Life was held on July 30 at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge. Sahm studied at Santa Ana College...
liveforlivemusic.com
PHOTOS: Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Sold-Out Hometown Show With Beck & Thundercat At SoFi Stadium
Red Hot Chili Peppers stopped by SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday for a sold-out hometown show that also featured sets by Beck and Thundercat. The concert was part of the Chili Peppers’ ongoing tour in support of their recent release Unlimited Love. Virtuosic goofball bassist Thundercat kicked...
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Group Acquires Long Beach Portfolio for $180M
Eastdil Secured facilitated the purchase of the three properties. Privately owned real estate investment and management firm Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has acquired a multifamily portfolio in Long Beach, Calif. The Long Beach Coastal Collection, featuring three-mid-rise multifamily properties totaling 348 apartments, was purchased for $180 million. Built in...
Warm, mostly clear conditions in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
nypressnews.com
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Surfline
Five Waves @ 60 Seconds: Hurricane Frank From Above
Hurricane swells in SoCal are wonderful, slightly frenetic things. They’re way less predictable than well-forecast Southern Hemi or North Pacific swells. They have names! They don’t make landfall here. They light up rare bird spots. As OC-based Director of Forecasting Kevin Wallis noted in our “Best Southern California Hurricane Swells of the Century (So Far)” article a couple years back: “SIZE. MOVEMENT. WIND. In that order. Hurricanes are extremely small in size compared to winter type storms. A hurricane’s size and the direction the storm is moving determines the size of the swell. The strength of the system is significantly less important than its size and movement.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
grimygoods.com
Happy Sundays Free Music Festival Returns to Long Beach on Aug. 28 in the Zaferia District
Happy Sundays is back in Long Beach, CA on August 28 another weekend of free live music and good vibes. Promising a “perfect, hassle-free day of music” that also gives back to the community by supporting local businesses, the music festival-sized event also boasts an eclectic lineup. If you’ve missed the previous two Happy Sundays this is your chance to end your summer on a truly spectacular note.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
