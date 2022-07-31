Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's 1995 Single 'California Love' Made Her Learn To Crip Walk

hiphopdx.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Said He Has to ‘Live Up to This Legacy’
Being the son of a legend like Diddy probably isn't easy. But Christian 'King' Combs said he feels up to the challenge of his dad's career.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Gucci Mane Urges Rappers To 'Stop Dissing The Dead' On New Song
Gucci Mane is calling for his rap peers to stop speaking ill of the dead while admitting regret over his role in popularizing the trend. On his aptly-titled new song “Dissin the Dead,” the 1017 boss continues his evolution as a Hip Hop elder statesmen by repenting of his old ways of disrespecting his buried enemies, urging other rappers to follow his lead.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Be “Ate Up Lyrically” If He Was Alive Today
If 2Pac was alive today, according to T-Pain, the rapper would get “ate up lyrically” when it came to competing against modern rappers. The “Godfather of Auto-Tune” was a guest on DJ Akademiks’ Twitch channel, where the two talked about hip hop in the social media era, and when the “I’m Sprung” performer also said Tupac Shakur “would’ve got ridiculously murdered.”
Watch Drake Reunite With First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté At October World Weekend
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend, reuniting with his first serious girlfriend, singer Keshia Chanté. Addressing the crowd at Toronto venue History on Thursday night (July 28) as part of his All Canadian All Stars event, Drake told fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
