Fairlawn, OH

Missing Adult Alert issued for 75-year-old who left nursing home against medical advice

By Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago
www.cleveland19.com

Deborah Robertson
2d ago

Have they even talked to her sister? Was she really going to pick her up? Why in the world would they just let her take off by herself with all these issues? I 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 they find this poor lady safe and sound!!!!

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon. In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification. According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog

 OHIO- Authorities say police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation. Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but he refused to leave the residence. Officers then […]
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after crash while evading Parma police, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A 52-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash happened at 8:40...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood. The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection. Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went...
CLEVELAND, OH

