ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says

By FOX 4 Staff
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges

Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
toofab.com

Man Shoots Woman In the Neck, Dies by Same Bullet: Police

Officers arrived only to find "a blood trail," no victims were located in the area...until a local hospital called. A Texas man is dead after allegedly shooting a woman before then getting struck by the same bullet. Per Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting on Saturday morning, only to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Pd#Shooting#Dallas Police#Violent Crime
fox4news.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder, Police Say

Dallas Police said a man is dead after a homeowner shot a suspect accused of making threats, harassing the neighborhood and trying to break into several cars. Police said on Saturday, July 30 around 11:03 p.m. , officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. DPD said the suspect was accused of threating to kill a homeowner, while pretending to have a weapon. Police said the suspect charged at the homeowner twice, and was then shot by the homeowner.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer

DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting

DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy