Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says

2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
WFAA
Family wants Dallas officer fired after shooting, killing man inside convenience store
"He actively disarmed himself. And they shot him. That's not justified. That's criminal," said civil rights attorney Justin Moore.
toofab.com
Man Shoots Woman In the Neck, Dies by Same Bullet: Police
Officers arrived only to find "a blood trail," no victims were located in the area...until a local hospital called. A Texas man is dead after allegedly shooting a woman before then getting struck by the same bullet. Per Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting on Saturday morning, only to...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
Texas man who shot woman in neck killed after bullet also hits him
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said. Dallas police responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building found "a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment," they said in a statement.
fox4news.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder, Police Say
Dallas Police said a man is dead after a homeowner shot a suspect accused of making threats, harassing the neighborhood and trying to break into several cars. Police said on Saturday, July 30 around 11:03 p.m. , officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. DPD said the suspect was accused of threating to kill a homeowner, while pretending to have a weapon. Police said the suspect charged at the homeowner twice, and was then shot by the homeowner.
Two critically hurt in rollover crash in Fort Worth
Two people are in the hospital because their car crashed and overturned in Fort Worth last night. The first 911 calls came in just before 9 p.m. saying a Dodge Challenger had crashed on Brentwood Stair Road
WFAA
Man wanted for running over two others with vehicle after bar fight in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect who is believed to have ran over two men with a vehicle during a fight on Sunday, June 12. According to the Dallas Police Department, the fight happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Off the Cuff Sports Bar on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
WFAA
Man dies after shooting woman, then getting hit by same bullet, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police believe a man has died from a gunshot that he fired at a woman on Saturday morning. The Dallas Police Department said they got a call about a shooting at about 11:30 a.m. Officers were sent to an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street.
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
Woman stabbed to death in east Dallas, man charged with murder
A woman has been stabbed to death in East Dallas and the man accused of the killing is now locked up. Yesterday, the victim was stabbed in the neck and chest – as she was found in the street at the intersection of Hunnicut and Saint Francis
Dallas suspect dies after attempted break-ins, charging at homeowner, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation on the death of a man that was allegedly harassing a Dallas neighborhood late Saturday night. The police department said officers responded to a shooting on Quinto Drive at about 11 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the man shot was bothering...
