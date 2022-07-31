Game #103: San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins

www.gaslampball.com
Streaker wearing nothing but star-spangled underwear shows off some impressive juke moves to send a security guard tumbling at the San Diego Padres game - before he is tackled to the ground and chucked out!
A streaker led security on a wild chase as they invaded the field during the San Diego Padres's win against the Minnesota Twins Friday. The Padres hit season highs in homers (five) and extra-base hits (seven) in a 10-1 home rout of the Minnesota Twins Friday. One fan was clearly...
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
Josh Hader Traded To San Diego For Taylor Rodgers, Prospects
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, then confirmed by the Brewers later in the afternoon.
MLB trade rumors: Shohei Ohtani to remain with Angels at deadline, but Yankees, Padres made 'serious' offers
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), so teams now have less than 24 hours to address their needs and improve their rosters for the stretch run. We've already seen a few big names dealt and surely more trades are on the way. Monday's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers
Texas completes its first deal close before the MLB trade deadline, as other American League West rivals made trades as well
TRADE: Boston Red Sox And San Diego Padres Make A Deal For A Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox are acquiring Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
Brewers: "The #Brewers have acquired: LHP Taylor Rogers LHP Robert Gasser OF Esteury Ruiz RHP Dinelson Lamet for LHP Josh Hader" The Brewers also added a statement from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns: "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today. This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done making moves. Now they're reportedly looking to acquire Detroit Tigers' reliever Gregory Soto.
TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astors have made a trade.
San Diego Padres receive the highest grade in the MLB trade deadline | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander talks winners and losers of the MLB trade deadline. The San Diego Padres are top on Ben's list of winners, thanks to Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader.
