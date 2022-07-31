Billions Of Dollars Will Continue To Pour Into Italian Soccer

www.benzinga.com
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Euro 2022 final: ‘First time I’ve seen the whole country pay attention and not just those interested in women’s football’
Little more than half a century ago, women were still banned from playing at football league grounds in England.Yet, today the Lionesses made history by clinching the Euro 2022 title on the nation’s greatest footballing stage, Wembley, in front of more than 87,000 people – with thousands more roaring them on in Trafalgar Square.A crowd of 7,000 massed at the London landmark on Sunday to watch the final between England and Germany on big screens. Trafalgar Square erupted in celebration at the end of a nail-biting extra time, with some fans waving St George’s flags and others embracing.Four friends from...
6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica
Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recognition will help the sport break through in a place better known for sprinters, reggae and rum. “The bobsled team broke the ice — pardon the pun,” Curling Jamaica President Ben Kong said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “Now there’s sort of an acceptance that Jamaicans can compete in any sport, even if it is a winter sport.” Born on Scottish lochs and most popular among Scandinavians, Scots and Canadians, curling is riding a post-Olympic boost from TV viewers who quadrennially fall in love with the quirky sport with the sweeping and shouting and chess-like strategy. Lately, that’s brought the sport to some new — and non-white — nations.
Men’s football boom offers roadmap and warning for women’s game
Jill Scott didn’t sleep a wink. She sauntered off the Wembley pitch, went straight into what was – by all accounts – a long and messy night of celebrations, and then simply bowled out of the team hotel on Monday morning to join the victory parade in London. Perhaps, for a stalwart midfielder who had just tasted victory in her 10th and very possibly last international tournament, she was fearful that if she slept she might eventually have to wake up.
Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?
Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Germany must follow Euro 2022 loss with a sustained national focus, investment for women's game
Interest in women's football in Germany is down -- as per the German Football Association (DFB) -- the number of girls teams has (roughly) halved since 2010, crowd numbers in the Frauen-Bundesliga aren't moving up and even for the women's national team, attendances have been in free-fall for years. The data is helpfully presented in a booklet from the DFB in which the lack of visibility and women in positions of power within the federation are also noted. The booklet ("Frauen im Fussball Fast Forward") lays out a five-year plan to increase the number of women in the sport from players to coaches to referees, and all the way to those in management in the federation.
Neymar, Messi secure French Super Cup for PSG on Galtier's debut
Tel Aviv, July 31, 2022 (AFP) - Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi also on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv on Sunday in new coach Christophe Galtier's first competitive match in charge. After an underwhelming first season in French football, Messi...
Finland considering ban on Russian tourist visas
Finland is considering stopping Russian tourist visas as the war in Ukraine continues.The move has prompted anger from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warning that Russia would “of course react very negatively” to restrictions.Finland is Russia’s only European Union neighbour that still grants tourist visas to its citizens.Politicians across party lines have expressed support for a ban.“Ukrainian citizens are being killed... and on the other hand, Russian citizens are on holiday in the EU,” National Coalition Party politician Jukka Kopra said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
Europe starts unique soccer season split by Qatar World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season. FIFA’s decision to move the World Cup in Qatar from the normal offseason months to November and December in order to avoid the desert heat will slice into the European domestic season in a way not seen outside of international traumas like war or pandemic.
England beats Germany in European Championship final
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time to lift England to a 2-1 win over Germany in the European Championship on Sunday in London.
Ancient Greece Was a Debauched Disney Trip for Romans
Ages before modern tourists flocked to Greece to enjoy its sun, sea, antiquities, and adventure, people of the Roman Empire descended on Greece for the same reasons. Antony and Cleopatra headed for a romantic island tryst on Samos; the emperor Tiberius preferred Rhodes. Some Romans attended the famous philosophy schools...
The Duke of Wellington’s Mounting Stone
Along London’s famous Pall Mall, amongst its many fashionable buildings, you can find one of Britain’s most famous private social clubs, the Athenaeum Club, long famed for its membership, which has encompassed the most powerful gentlemen of British society for almost 200 years. Outside this prestigious site, is...
