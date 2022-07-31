ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Billions Of Dollars Will Continue To Pour Into Italian Soccer

By Andrea Zanon
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022 final: ‘First time I’ve seen the whole country pay attention and not just those interested in women’s football’

Little more than half a century ago, women were still banned from playing at football league grounds in England.Yet, today the Lionesses made history by clinching the Euro 2022 title on the nation’s greatest footballing stage, Wembley, in front of more than 87,000 people – with thousands more roaring them on in Trafalgar Square.A crowd of 7,000 massed at the London landmark on Sunday to watch the final between England and Germany on big screens. Trafalgar Square erupted in celebration at the end of a nail-biting extra time, with some fans waving St George’s flags and others embracing.Four friends from...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Soccer#Soccer Club#Soccer League#The Italian Serie A#The European Union#The Serie A#Serie B#Serie C Just#North American#British#French#Chinese#Arab
The Associated Press

Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recognition will help the sport break through in a place better known for sprinters, reggae and rum. “The bobsled team broke the ice — pardon the pun,” Curling Jamaica President Ben Kong said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “Now there’s sort of an acceptance that Jamaicans can compete in any sport, even if it is a winter sport.” Born on Scottish lochs and most popular among Scandinavians, Scots and Canadians, curling is riding a post-Olympic boost from TV viewers who quadrennially fall in love with the quirky sport with the sweeping and shouting and chess-like strategy. Lately, that’s brought the sport to some new — and non-white — nations.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Men’s football boom offers roadmap and warning for women’s game

Jill Scott didn’t sleep a wink. She sauntered off the Wembley pitch, went straight into what was – by all accounts – a long and messy night of celebrations, and then simply bowled out of the team hotel on Monday morning to join the victory parade in London. Perhaps, for a stalwart midfielder who had just tasted victory in her 10th and very possibly last international tournament, she was fearful that if she slept she might eventually have to wake up.
SPORTS
BBC

Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?

Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
SPORTS
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Rome, IT
ESPN

Germany must follow Euro 2022 loss with a sustained national focus, investment for women's game

Interest in women's football in Germany is down -- as per the German Football Association (DFB) -- the number of girls teams has (roughly) halved since 2010, crowd numbers in the Frauen-Bundesliga aren't moving up and even for the women's national team, attendances have been in free-fall for years. The data is helpfully presented in a booklet from the DFB in which the lack of visibility and women in positions of power within the federation are also noted. The booklet ("Frauen im Fussball Fast Forward") lays out a five-year plan to increase the number of women in the sport from players to coaches to referees, and all the way to those in management in the federation.
SOCCER
theScore

Neymar, Messi secure French Super Cup for PSG on Galtier's debut

Tel Aviv, July 31, 2022 (AFP) - Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi also on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv on Sunday in new coach Christophe Galtier's first competitive match in charge. After an underwhelming first season in French football, Messi...
SOCCER
The Independent

Finland considering ban on Russian tourist visas

Finland is considering stopping Russian tourist visas as the war in Ukraine continues.The move has prompted anger from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warning that Russia would “of course react very negatively” to restrictions.Finland is Russia’s only European Union neighbour that still grants tourist visas to its citizens.Politicians across party lines have expressed support for a ban.“Ukrainian citizens are being killed... and on the other hand, Russian citizens are on holiday in the EU,” National Coalition Party politician Jukka Kopra said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Europe starts unique soccer season split by Qatar World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season. FIFA’s decision to move the World Cup in Qatar from the normal offseason months to November and December in order to avoid the desert heat will slice into the European domestic season in a way not seen outside of international traumas like war or pandemic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Greece Was a Debauched Disney Trip for Romans

Ages before modern tourists flocked to Greece to enjoy its sun, sea, antiquities, and adventure, people of the Roman Empire descended on Greece for the same reasons. Antony and Cleopatra headed for a romantic island tryst on Samos; the emperor Tiberius preferred Rhodes. Some Romans attended the famous philosophy schools...
TRAVEL
Atlas Obscura

The Duke of Wellington’s Mounting Stone

Along London’s famous Pall Mall, amongst its many fashionable buildings, you can find one of Britain’s most famous private social clubs, the Athenaeum Club, long famed for its membership, which has encompassed the most powerful gentlemen of British society for almost 200 years. Outside this prestigious site, is...
U.K.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
154K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy