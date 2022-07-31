ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Police investigating accident in East Liverpool

By Lorie Barber
 2 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating a serious traffic accident in East Liverpool.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on State Route 267, also known as Lisbon Road. Officers were directed to the scene from a call from the Columbiana County Sheriff Department.

The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.

Police are waiting to confirm more details.

