Why You Should Watch Market Leader Apple For the S&P 500's Future Direction

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG. When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Buy the Dip on This Fintech Stock During the Nasdaq Bear Market?
Investors should exploit the war on cash amid the Nasdaq bear market.
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Tupperware Brands, SoFi Technologies Insiders Made Big Stock Purchases Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Beats
Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 36% on Wednesday, while shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI jumped 24% after the two companies reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. The big quarters provided investors with some much-needed relief after extended periods of underperformance for both Tupperware and SoFi, but recent insider purchases in both stocks suggest the strong performance wasn't necessarily a surprise for the two companies' management teams.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pinterest PINS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest missed estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $52.72 million from the same period last...
How Is The Market Feeling About Devon Energy?
Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) short percent of float has risen 5.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.45 million shares sold short, which is 2.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
CryoPort's Earnings: A Preview
CryoPort CYRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CryoPort will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. CryoPort bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview For nLight
NLight LASR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that nLight will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. nLight bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Aligos Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aligos Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Aligos Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Installed Building Prods's Earnings: A Preview
Installed Building Prods IBP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Installed Building Prods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94. Installed Building Prods bulls will hope to hear the company...
