Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history

West Virginia has had plenty of roster turnover, even in the last several months. It has happened everywhere, it seems, except for the offensive line. Neal Brown has five returning starters on the offensive line. In fact, the only change fans will likely see is a switch of the tackles: this year, Wyatt Milum will be on the left with Brandon Yates on the right.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO