Social Determinants, Including Racism, Are Major Drivers of Health Inequity, Watson Says

MedicalXpress
Coaching patients to advocate for themselves can offset the effects of doctors' racial bias
Coaching patients to voice their concerns about their medical care and advocate for themselves can offset physicians' racial bias so it doesn't lead to inferior experiences for Black patients, a University of Michigan-led analysis found. The researchers showed that doctors' implicit biases, often favoring white people over Black people, played...
MedicalXpress
Experience of racism linked with poorer memory and thinking
Research presented today (Monday 1 August) at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in San Diego across two presentations suggest people who experience racism are more likely to have poor memory and thinking in both midlife and old age. Multilevel racism associated with lower memory scores. In a study...
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS
AOL Corp
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
nypressnews.com
Dementia warning: New study links popular UK drink to ‘poorer cognitive performance’
Dementia is a general term for symptoms associated with progressive brain decline. Age is the preeminent risk factor for dementia, which does not augur well for the coming decades, when millions will enter old age. However, ageing may be inevitable but dementia is not. And there are proven ways to modify your risk of brain decline.
Medical News Today
2 common psychiatric drugs may slow progression of Alzheimer’s, study shows
Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine analyzed drugs that could block the effect of the apolipoprotein E4 protein (APOE4), which is a risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s. While screening different medications that could have this effect, they came across two commonly prescribed psychiatric medications: imipramine and...
scitechdaily.com
Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function
The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
Medical News Today
What is the link between trauma and schizophrenia?
Trauma, particularly in childhood, may increase the risk of psychotic symptoms and the development of schizophrenia. Trauma may sometimes cause physical changes in the body, which may increase a person’s risk of developing mental health conditions, including schizophrenia. Schizophrenia. due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. In...
scitechdaily.com
Social Development of Infants Was Not Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic
Health issues and loss, social isolation, and mental health problems – the COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic effect on our society. But how have the youngest members of society been coping with these changes? Scientists at the University of Zurich have found that the presence of parents and caregivers is enough to mitigate the pandemic’s negative effects on the social development of infants.
ajmc.com
Cardiologists Must “Get Into the Game” With Novel Agents in Patients With Diabetes
During the 2022 Congress of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), held in Louisville, Kentucky, Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, of Johns Hopkins, and Pam R. Taub, MD, of UC San Diego Health, discussed how treatment of diabetes requires going beyond glucose-lowering therapies and including newer medications that offer cardiovascular benefits.
healio.com
Race, ethnicity linked to end-of-life care disparities for those with dementia
SAN DIEGO — Substantial unmet end-of-life care needs among older adults with dementia exist in traditionally underrepresented groups compared with white individuals, according to a presenter at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. “If we look at patient journey from diagnosis to death, we found that dementia diagnosis delays...
MedicalXpress
Study: Education, job, and social life may help protect brain from cognitive decline
Why do some people with amyloid plaques in their brains associated with Alzheimer's disease show no signs of the disease, while others with the same amount of plaque have clear memory and thinking problems? Researchers looked at genetic and life course factors that may help create a "cognitive reserve" that provides a buffer against the disease in a study published in the August 3, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
U.S. CDC expected to ease COVID-19 guidelines for schools this week - CNN
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to ease its guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19, including in schools as soon as this week, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plan.
MedicalXpress
Having a partner more important than children to staving off loneliness during pandemic, new study finds
A new study released in the European Journal of Ageing found that having a partner had a greater impact than having children in helping to stave off loneliness among older adults during the pandemic's first wave. Researchers at the University of Rhode Island, University of Florence, University of Maryland Baltimore County and the SGH Warsaw School of Economics analyzed data on more than 35,000 adults aged 50 and older from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe to examine if unpartnered and childless older adults reported more loneliness and how that changed over the course of the pandemic.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Coping Strategies Related to Perception of Health-Related Quality of Life in EoE
Less-effective coping strategies, such as passive and palliative reaction, were associated with a significant impact on health-related quality of life in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Among adult patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), less effective coping strategies are related to a worse perception of health-related quality of life (HRQOL). Researchers from Amsterdam...
EverydayHealth.com
Childhood Abuse Can Lead to Physical and Mental Problems Decades Later
Childhood abuse can cast a long shadow. Young victims of physical abuse are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety in later life, and are more likely to develop diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study in the September 2022 issue of Aging and Health Research.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Dealing With Diabetes Stigma
Do you sometimes feel people judge you or discriminate against you for having diabetes? You’re not imagining it. A panel at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans reported that up to two-thirds of people with type 1 and one half of people with type 2 in five countries surveyed felt this kind of stigma from health care providers, from media, from friends, and even from family.
'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women
As a teenager, April Summerford suffered from extremely painful periods that made her suspect something was wrong with her body. Summerford didn't know it, but she had endometriosis -- a condition in which tissue similar to that which lines a woman's uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles.
Most Teens Have a Healthy Relationship with Digital Technology: Study
Most teenagers have a healthy relationship with technology thanks to their parental figures, according to a study. Despite previous studies providing conflicting findings on the impact of digital technology on adolescents, popular opinion has always leaned toward the more negative side of the spectrum. With nearly half of children in...
KIDS
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
