Bloomfield man to get new charges after 77-year-old man dies in domestic violence case

www.wfsb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
Convicted felon accused of firing shots at a vehicle full of people in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon fired a handgun at a vehicle full of people, which included a baby, in Meriden on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Shanice Perez, 23, was charged with violating a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in grandfather's death
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
Eyewitness News
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
Register Citizen
Meriden police: New Britain man tried to kidnap woman he stalked for years
MERIDEN — A New Britain man tried to kidnap a woman that he had allegedly been stalking for years, according to the Meriden Police Department. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, was charged with various offenses and held on $3 million bond, police said in a news release Monday.
New Haven police investigate shooting of 34-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck […]
wshu.org
Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Convicted Felon Nabbed In Attempted Waterbury Home Invasion, Police Say
A convicted felon has been nabbed for an attempted armed home invasion while the family was inside the home. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31 in Waterbury. Officers responded on a report a man was attempting to force entry into a residential home with a firearm...
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomfield man headed to prison for heroin distribution, illegal gun sale
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for the distribution of heroin and the illegal sale of a firearm, police said. According to documents and statements made in court, Hartford police arrested 33-year-old Michael Simpson of Bloomfield in July of 2018. Police shared Simpson was selling drugs from […]
Man accused of killing mother at sea denied request for release
(WTNH) – Nathan Carman, the man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars, will have to stay behind bars as he awaits trial. A federal judge denied Carman’s request for release. Carman has been held since his arrest in May. He was indicted in the death of […]
Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say
A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter. The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31. Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale...
Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bridgeport PD asks for public help to identify burglar
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, July 29. Investigators said the burglary occurred at a home on the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, somewhere between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday night. They were able […]
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
New Haven Moped Driver Killed In Crash, Police Say
A 35-year-old Connecticut man driving a moped was killed during a crash with a Nissan. The crash took place in New Haven around 5:40 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. When officers responded to the scene, located between Adeline Street and Printers Lane, they found the driver...
Comments / 1