ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers tonight thanks to a stalled front

By Matt Cassada
WVNT-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: More clouds, but still comfortably warm

We're looking at another decent day to finish out July.You'll notice some more clouds stream in as the day goes on, but otherwise the vibes are good! This afternoon will once again be warm - into the mid to upper 80s around the area. Humidity levels will stay relatively low as well.If you're headed to the beach, things are fine ... a low risk of rip currents and temps right around 80.Clouds thicken more tonight, and a few showers will work their way into the area, especially after midnight.Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a continued shower risk before brighter skies return in the afternoon. While highs will be a touch cooler in the low 80s, it'll be noticeably more humid tomorrow.After that, things really heat up again with another possible heat wave on the way! Heat index values likely will exceed 100 again by Thursday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Preparedness
WWL-AMFM

Storms continue today

The rain and thunderstorms continue again throughout today. “After widespread rain, Monday afternoon, expect much of the same Tuesday. With abundant tropical moisture overhead, some storms could be heavy at times.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain

After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week

A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy