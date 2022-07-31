Florida football on the verge of landing top-100 CB Dijon Johnson?

saturdayblitz.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High is down to four schools– LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder will announce his college decision on August 6th. In a previous interview with On3, Sampson quickly discussed his finalists. LSU. “That’s...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reportedly Considering Offer to Join ESPN
The Gators fired the veteran coach prior to the end of the 2021 season.
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
WR Hykeem Williams Impressed by Miami Hurricanes' New Staff
Top-ranked 2023 WR Hykeem Williams updates his recruitment at Broward County's high school media day.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
BREAKING: Jacksonville State grad-transfer commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have made what will likely be their final roster addition ahead of the season.
Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings
After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
Look: Gators commits & targets show official offer
August 1 marks the day college coaches can give to be seniors 'official offers'. Everything leading up to that day is considered a 'verbal offer'. Several of Florida's 2023 commits and targets have shared their official offers over social media. Swamp247 highlights some of those names to share their official offer.
LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings
Tigers coach Brian Kelly making a statement with first recruiting class in Baton Rouge
Miami Dolphins offensive line getting boost from Connor Williams
Connor Williams has played guard his entire NFL career but the Miami Dolphins want him to play center and so far, it appears to be a good move. Williams has been “kicking-ass” according to his offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. Michael Dieter, as Barry Jackson mentioned, has been...
After lengthy FSU unofficial visit, Blake Nichelson is heading for a decision
TALLAHASSEE — Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, alongside his parents, spent the past four days visiting Florida State. His visit included checking out multiple practices and attending the Seminole Showcase on Saturday. On Sunday, as the calendar again trended towards a dead period, the West Coast linebacker spoke...
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Where Did the Gators Debut in SI's 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings?
Sports Illustrated's monthly recruiting class rankings for the class of 2023 debuted on Tuesday.
Billy Napier prioritized this 2024 5-star QB recruit last weekend
The biggest weekend of Billy Napier’s tenure to date has come and gone. Recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes spent the past few days in Gainesville, with most participating in the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event and Saturday’s cookout event organized by the Florida staff.
Florida among teams most likely to rebound in 2022 season, per ESPN
The Florida Gators were one of 13 Division I college football teams that had their average points per game decrease by more than 10 in 2021, but ESPN thinks UF is primed to bounce back under first-year head coach Billy Napier. In a breakdown of teams likely to improve in...
Florida QB commit Marcus Stokes put in some recruiting work over the weekend
Florida football pulled in a nice group of commitments over the weekend, and quarterback commit Marcus Stokes may have helped get a few of the names on campus, according to Gators Online. Stokes was expected to miss the Friday Night Lights even coming into the weekend, but he ended up...
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
