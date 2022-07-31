Effective: 2022-08-03 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Beadle The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Huron. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, significant amounts of rural areas will experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 11.3 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Huron 11.0 11.3 Wed 8 AM 11.2 11.2 11.2

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO