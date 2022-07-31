Barca close U.S. tour with Lewandowski still searching for 1st goal

www.thescore.com
Related
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Yardbarker
Leaked Audio: Riqui Puig turned down Milan and Chelsea to stay in Barcelona
Riqui Puig’s days at Barcelona appear numbered. The 22-year-old was once a great hope for Cules but has struggled to make an impact in recent years. Amid links of a move to LA Galaxy, Puig missed Barcelona training on Wednesday with permission from the club. Yet it could have...
Transfer news LIVE: Bernardo Silva close to Barcelona move, Chelsea and Man Utd Sesko battle, Cristiano Ronaldo latest
BARCELONA are reportedly close to signing Bernardo Silva from Man City. Following the sale of a percentage of their TV rights, Barca are now said to be in a position to recruit the Portugal ace. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly still pushing for his man to leave...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wolves interested in loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi and remain in talks with Bordeaux for Hwang Ui-Jo after making opening £2m bid
Wolves have asked about a loan for Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and remain in talks with Bordeaux for striker Hwang Ui-Jo after making an opening £2m bid. Wolves boss Bruno Lage is in desperate need for a forward after Raul Jimenez picked up an injury in pre-season. They have also...
CBS Sports
Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, odds: Expert makes Bundesliga picks, bets for Aug. 5, 2022
Bayern Munich begins the defense of its 10th consecutive league title when it visits Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season opener. Bayern, which also captured its third straight DFL-Supercup crown last month, has won 31 of the last 54 Bundesliga championships after posting a 24-5-5 record last campaign. Eintracht went 10-12-12 to finish 11th in the standings in 2021-22 but split its two meetings with Bayern as both clubs won on the road.
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Barcelona may ask Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets for salary reductions
Barcelona’s finances are under no shortage of strain this summer. After activating three ‘economic levers’, the club today met with Gerard Pique’s agent to discuss a further salary deferral should they be unable to register their new signings as they hope. The Blaugrana have generated a...
SkySports
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: Glenn Middleton stunner gives Scottish side Europa Conference first-leg lead
Glenn Middleton scored a stunning second-half goal as Dundee United pulled off one of their biggest European results in recent decades by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on an exhilarating night at raucous Tannadice. The 22-year-old winger only joined the Terrors from Rangers last Friday and marked his home debut by...
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
Yardbarker
Rodrygo Goes quote proves incredible Real Madrid mentality in Champions League
Real Madrid are enjoying a considerably quieter summer than their rivals in Catalonia. Following the decision of Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos decided they would double-down on what they had in attack. A big part of that is the fact that Los Blancos are banking on...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea 'will rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick', as Europe's giants chase the 16-year-old Palmeiras sensation who has been tipped as superstar of the future
Chelsea are reported to have joined the race to sign 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras. The west London club, looking to rebuild under manager Thomas Tuchel with the funds provided by new owners led by Todd Boehly, are said to be keen on rivalling Real Madrid and Barcelona for the youngster.
ESPN
Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga 2022-23 season predictions: Most yellow cards, top scorers, relegation and more
The 2022-23 European soccer season will soon begin, with teams still fine-tuning their squads during an exciting transfer window. From the two-horse race in the Premier League, a new attacking rivalry in El Clasico to the French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, looking for European glory, our insiders share their picks and predictions across Europe's Big Five leagues.
theScore
Report: Chelsea set to finalize £52.5M signing of Brighton's Cucurella
Marc Cucurella will undergo a medical at Chelsea on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract with the London club, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Blues will reportedly pay £52.5 million to buy the left-back from Brighton & Hove Albion. Chelsea met Brighton's hefty asking price for the Spaniard after Manchester City were apparently unwilling to improve their £40-million offer.
'This is what he thinks, not what the city is thinking or the society is thinking' - Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Back At Napoli President
Kalidou Koulibaly has eloquently responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis's claims that he will never again buy an African player 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'.
theScore
Ten Hag: Ronaldo leaving friendly match early was 'unacceptable'
London, Aug 3, 2022 (AFP) - Erik ten Hag said it was "unacceptable" for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano. After taking a strong team to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, United wrapped up...
Comments / 1