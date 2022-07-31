Barca close U.S. tour with Lewandowski still searching for 1st goal

Bayern Munich begins the defense of its 10th consecutive league title when it visits Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season opener. Bayern, which also captured its third straight DFL-Supercup crown last month, has won 31 of the last 54 Bundesliga championships after posting a 24-5-5 record last campaign. Eintracht went 10-12-12 to finish 11th in the standings in 2021-22 but split its two meetings with Bayern as both clubs won on the road.

