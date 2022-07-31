Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1

foresthillspost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Lose Weight and Keep It OfftrainwithamandajaneBrooklyn, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
Thrillist
44% of Vacant Manhattan Apartments Are the Result of Expired Pandemic Discounts
Falling rental prices during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed many New Yorkers to finally get the apartment of their dreams. Two years later, they're paying the price for upgrading. Manhattan's rental inventory rose to 31,412 apartments in the second quarter of this year, a 33% increase from the first quarter and...
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day
NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras throughout New York City will begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has what you need to know before getting behind the wheel.Currently, speed cameras are not legally allowed to operate during overnight hours or on the weekends. But starting Monday at 10 p.m. that's going to change.READ MORE: New York City speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting MondayThe Department of Transportation says the goal of the speed camera program is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries, which is why cameras throughout 750 school speed zones will now...
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.” The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street […]
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
norwoodnews.org
Heat Advisory in Effect from Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. to Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., Highs of 100 Degrees Possible
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which will be in effect from 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 to Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. NWS officials said heat index values indicate that temperatures of around 100 are expected in The Bronx and in all of New York City, with high humidity forecast which may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
Shaking, shivering, shoveling: Brutal winter in store for NYC, according to Farmers’ Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to bundle up. This winter season in New York City will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Outlook. This year, with extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern...
fox5ny.com
Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina
NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
shorefrontnews.com
Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway
Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams slams NY bail reform: 'Our criminal justice system is insane'
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams did not hold back on his strong criticism of New York’s bail laws at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that it is failing to keep recidivists in pre-trial detention. "Our criminal justice system is insane," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday during a...
Lawsuit seeks to end NYC's outdoor dining program
A group of 35 residents on Friday sued New York City to force an end to the outdoor dining program it implemented in June 2020 to alleviate the COVID risks of indoor dining.
go955.com
Leasing volume in Manhattan hits pandemic high in July
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leasing volume for Manhattan office space reached a pandemic-era high in July, good news for the hard-hit New York office market, though the amount of space leased was still 11.6% less than the pre-pandemic average in 2019, data showed on Monday. Leasing activity in Manhattan,...
