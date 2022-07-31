ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1

foresthillspost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foresthillspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31

NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
City
Woodside, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Sunnyside, NY
TheBriefly

The "Another State of Emergency" Edition

Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day

NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras throughout New York City will begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has what you need to know before getting behind the wheel.Currently, speed cameras are not legally allowed to operate during overnight hours or on the weekends. But starting Monday at 10 p.m. that's going to change.READ MORE: New York City speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting MondayThe Department of Transportation says the goal of the speed camera program is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries, which is why cameras throughout 750 school speed zones will now...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.” The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Camera#Dot
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina

NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
shorefrontnews.com

Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway

Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
go955.com

Leasing volume in Manhattan hits pandemic high in July

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leasing volume for Manhattan office space reached a pandemic-era high in July, good news for the hard-hit New York office market, though the amount of space leased was still 11.6% less than the pre-pandemic average in 2019, data showed on Monday. Leasing activity in Manhattan,...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy