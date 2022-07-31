Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1

NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras throughout New York City will begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has what you need to know before getting behind the wheel.Currently, speed cameras are not legally allowed to operate during overnight hours or on the weekends. But starting Monday at 10 p.m. that's going to change.READ MORE: New York City speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting MondayThe Department of Transportation says the goal of the speed camera program is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries, which is why cameras throughout 750 school speed zones will now...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO