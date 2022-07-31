England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses

www.skysports.com
Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England
Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Hesson’s last-gasp shot edges England past Australia in 3x3 basketball final
England beat Australia 17-16 to win gold in the first 3X3 men’s basketball Commonwealth Games basketball final
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games
Lucy Bronze wants England to play games in various cities in the north to take women's football to more fans after successful Euro 2022.
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Women's Super League stars who shone at Euro 2022 - Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh, Stina Blackstenius and more
England's march to Euro 2022 glory broke new ground for Sarina Wiegman's team, but you can expect to see many more of the tournament's big-name stars in regular Women's Super League action next season. Only three of the 18 players used by Wiegman will be plying their trade outside England...
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
Euro 2022: our writers select their highs and lows from the tournament
From Georgia Stanway’s rocket to Alexandra Popp’s heartbreak via some electric matches in front of record-breaking crowds
Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal
Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
Netball champions England cruise to victory against Northern Ireland
England’s netball team steamrollered Northern Ireland 71-27 to bank the third successive victory of their Commonwealth Games title defence
England Women pen open letter to Government calling for all girls to be allowed to play football at school
England's victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday's final, the Lionesses have called on the Government "to make a huge difference".
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
Matt Chapman Racing League blog: Fighting talk ahead of improved competition kicking off at Doncaster
Sky Sports Racing presenter and London & The South manager Matt Chapman is back with the first of his Racing League blogs ahead of Thursday's opener at Doncaster. Jamie Osborne is doing his best to rattle my cage - but I won't let him!. Racing League 2022 gets under way...
Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer
England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia. New white-ball head coach Mott has...
England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
