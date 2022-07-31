ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses

SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England

Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Lina Magull
Person
Alexandra Popp
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Seals#Wsl#Wembley
SkySports

Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win

Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
SOCCER
SkySports

Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
MLS
SkySports

Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal

Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
SkySports

England Women pen open letter to Government calling for all girls to be allowed to play football at school

England's victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday's final, the Lionesses have called on the Government "to make a huge difference".
SOCCER
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start

The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
SOCCER
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race

Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy