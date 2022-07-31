17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will have plenty of sunshine today and more very warm daytime highs. Those highs will reach the mid 90's and there is a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Westerly winds pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

