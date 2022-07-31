17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

ktvz.com
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday. This story is breaking and will be updated. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Crews stop growth of Fly Creek Fire, still 25% contained; evacuation alert drops to Level 1 (‘Be Ready’)
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters made good progress Monday on stopping a rash of new wildfires across Central Oregon in the wake of weekend storms and lightning, holding the lines on the 280-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook, where containment reached 25% and some evacuation levels were lowered Tuesday.
Enrolled members of all federally recognized tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -– Enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning this fall term, regardless of where they live, the university announced Wednesday. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate...
New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon
CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater,...
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
Merkley, Wyden announce another $93 million in infrastructure funds heading to Oregon
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that a total of $93,862,114 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds are headed to Oregon to meet the rising challenges of climate chaos. Funds are intended to address the growing costs of extreme weather events adversely impacting communities and...
Cooler, but staying smoky
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... With wildfires concentrated to our west and SW, combined with a westerly wind, many will see the current smoky conditions staying with us for a while. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will be in the mid 80's, with gusty NW winds at 5-15 mph. Nice day for NewsChannel 21 Day At The Fair! Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. Gusty NW winds stay with us through the night.
Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday
A Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will be in place through 11 p.m. Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s. A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then...
Warm; isolated thunderstorms
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will have plenty of sunshine today and more very warm daytime highs. Those highs will reach the mid 90's and there is a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Westerly winds pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.
