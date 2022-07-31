Warm today; Scattered t-storms at times, some could be severe later this afternoon and this evening

www.mprnews.org
mprnews.org
Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
mprnews.org
Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to more than 60,000 overnight
Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities overnight. As of this update at 1 a.m., more than 61,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power. That number has been growing. The post below is a compilation of reports as the storms rolled through. The storm produced a 62...
WEAU-TV 13
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
Fox11online.com
Storms leave damage scattered around Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Damage reports are coming in following storms in Northeast Wisconsin. The National Weather Service says reports have come in from parts of Manitowoc County such as Two Creeks, Larrabee and Maribel. The Darboy area of Calumet County has also seen some damage. Wisconsin Public Service, We Energies are...
mprnews.org
Live election results: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington
NPR is providing live special coverage of the primary elections Tuesday in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Below are the results in real time. Polls close at 8 p.m. Arizona. Kansas. Michigan. Missouri. Washington. Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel...
WBAY Green Bay
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Angler Reels In Heaviest Salmon in Nearly 30 Years
Brian Sollars of East Bethel, Minnesota, found out why Lake Michigan is Wisconsin’s most-targeted body of water July 31 aboard Midnight, an Algoma-based charter-fishing boat. Sollars’ first fish that day escaped, but a second chance produced a 44-inch, 40.40-pound Chinook salmon – thought to be the heaviest on a...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries
Summertime is a great time to get out and taste local wine and sip on hand-crafted Wisconsin cocktails under the summer sun. Here’s to savoring the flavors of summer!. Sample spirits in New Richmond (St. Croix County) Book a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery, a family-owned Wisconsin...
mprnews.org
Opening showdown gets pointed between Walz, Jensen
Billed as an opening conversation with the leading candidates for Minnesota governor, a forum Wednesday produced sharp exchanges throughout — about COVID-19, farm policy and the general role of government. The first head-to-head showdown between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and presumptive Republican nominee Scott Jensen was held at Farmfest,...
wpr.org
Utilities set to spend more than $2B on new transmission lines in Wisconsin
Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. The board for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator signed off on a $10.3 billion portfolio...
Storm damage reported, three semis reportedly tipped over in Darboy area
Three semi trucks have reportedly tipped over in the Darboy area, according to a trained weather spotter.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
mprnews.org
Minnesota benefits from historic electric grid investment
Minnesota's electric grid is slated for a $2 billion upgrade. The investment is part of a $10 billion grid expansion in the Midwest by the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator. It’s the largest grid investment in U.S. history. Minnesota Project locations will be in Alexandria, Benton County and Rochester. The...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
mprnews.org
First look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota finds some disparities
A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and...
NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth back racing in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer, Matt Kenseth was back in his home state and racing at the Wisconsin International Raceway on Tuesday evening. The Cambridge native competed in the ‘Gandrud Auto Group 250’ in Kaukauna. Being back racing in the state that raised him, at age 50, is fun for Kenseth. “Who wouldn’t […]
