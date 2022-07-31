US police severely beat Muslim boy in Illinois

shiawaves.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The department’s initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Also killed was Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., who was Walorski’s communications director.
'Scared to come outside': Neighbors along South Philadelphia public safety walk say gun violence is out of control
A group of community activists went door-to-door in South Philadelphia for a “Peace, Not Guns” walk Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood where residents say they’re scared to even step outside their homes.
Missing: Shasha Thor, 13, last seen in Lakeville on July 29
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Lakeville police need help to find a missing teenage girl.Shasha Thor, 13, was last seen late Friday night, and may be in or near Brooklyn Park. Thor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She frequently wears a pink bonnet, but no longer wears the braids shown in her photo.She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, black bike shorts and black Crocs with two charms.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 952-322-2323.
San Mateo County closes cold case murder after suspect found dead under fake ID
Officials in San Mateo County have closed the 30-year cold case of an East Bay woman’s murder after the main suspect was found dead under a different identity earlier this year.
Aussie Police Believe Saudi Sisters May Have Died in Suicide Pact
A pair of Saudi siblings whose badly decomposed corpses were discovered after more than a month in their Sydney apartment may have died by suicide, New South Wales authorities believe. Found next to the bodies of Amaal and Asra Alsehli were bottles of chemicals, including bleach and other substances, traces of which were detected in their systems by interim toxicology reports. “There’s no indication of anyone else being in the unit... no forced entry,” a senior source in law enforcement told The Daily Telegraph. “It really does appear to be a tragic suicide.” The newspaper noted that further tests will need to be conducted before a precise cause of death can be established, with authorities having earlier called the process “problematic” due to the bodies’ advanced state of decay. Amaal and Asra were found in separate bedrooms on June 7, with a friend later telling an Australian outlet that the sisters had seemed “afraid of something” in the months leading up to their deaths.
