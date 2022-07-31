US police severely beat Muslim boy in Illinois

A pair of Saudi siblings whose badly decomposed corpses were discovered after more than a month in their Sydney apartment may have died by suicide, New South Wales authorities believe. Found next to the bodies of Amaal and Asra Alsehli were bottles of chemicals, including bleach and other substances, traces of which were detected in their systems by interim toxicology reports. “There’s no indication of anyone else being in the unit... no forced entry,” a senior source in law enforcement told The Daily Telegraph. “It really does appear to be a tragic suicide.” The newspaper noted that further tests will need to be conducted before a precise cause of death can be established, with authorities having earlier called the process “problematic” due to the bodies’ advanced state of decay. Amaal and Asra were found in separate bedrooms on June 7, with a friend later telling an Australian outlet that the sisters had seemed “afraid of something” in the months leading up to their deaths.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO