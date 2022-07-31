Man shot multiple times on Madison's east side, suspect at large

fox47.com
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
Madison police investigate shots fired incidents on south, west sides
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two separate shootings on the city’s south and west sides. Officers were sent to the West Beltline frontage road near South Park Street just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries or property damage were reported.
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made
POYNETTE, Wis. — A seven-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday at a home in Poynette. Poynette police were sent to the 200 block of West Seward Street at around 2:45 p.m. after the shooting was reported. Police said the child suffered a non-life threatening injury. An arrest was...
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
'That's all it is': Mertz focusing on consistency in everything
MADISON, Wis. -- Consistency. That's what Graham Mertz is preaching ahead of the 2022 season, but it's not only about what happens on the field. From eating, to stretching, to practicing, Mertz hopes that he can bring consistency to everything he does.
Wisconsin picked to win fourth straight Big Ten championship
Madison, WI — The Big Ten released its preseason poll and Wisconsin is projected to finished exactly where they’ve finished each of the last three seasons, on top. Wisconsin earned the top spot in the poll ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota. UW begins league play on September 23rd when they host Northwestern.
Former Badger standout Lauren Barnes hosts first-ever volleyball camp
MEQUON, Wis. -- For Lauren Barnes, it's all about giving back to the next generation of volleyball players. That mindset, coupled with her passion for the game made it a no-brainer in starting her own volleyball camp. The former Wisconsin libero taught fundamentals, drills and techniques over the course of...
Nick Herbig named to Bednarik Award watch list
Madison, WI — Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the best defensive player in college football on Monday. Herbig is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led UW in sacks and was third on the team...
