The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism

Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
TN Prosperity PAC gives $38,200 to Memphis school candidates
A Memphis political action committee dedicated to improving economic and social mobility in Shelby County and across Tennessee poured nearly $40,000 into four Memphis-Shelby County Schools board races. MSCS board candidates Who’s running for Memphis-Shelby County Schools boardAn (i) denotes an incumbent.District 1 Chris CaldwellMichelle...
Should Shelby County’s eviction judges be more like Louisville’s?
Back when she worked with victims of domestic violence, Judge Jennifer Leibson witnessed the terrible consequences of eviction. Now, signing eviction documents is part of Leibson’s job as one of two judges in Louisville who currently handle eviction cases. She says she tries to sign as few as possible.
STARNES: Memphis Has Been Turned Into a Third-World Hellhole by Leftists
National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes slammed Memphis Democrats for ruining the Bluff City on “Wake Up Memphis” Monday. The “Todd Starnes Show” host said low voter turnout ahead of the Aug. 4 election is concerning given the state of violent crime in Memphis.
Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized
UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight. Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. Vaughn accused Democrat DA...
Johnson City Press
State chapter of Children of the American Revolution promotes awareness of "most forgotten veterans"
ELIZABETHTON — They have been called the “most forgotten veterans” and children from as far away as Memphis and Jackson gathered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday to bring public attention to these unsung heroes. Those veterans are the children who were part of the...
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to remember Reverend Autura Eason-Williams. A viewing was held in West Memphis for the minister carjacked and murdered in her Whitehaven driveway on July 18. District Attorney Amy Weirich has said she wants to try the two teens charged with...
Informed Sources: July 30, 2022
GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
Funeral for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams being held today
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams is being held in Lakeland. The funeral will take place at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davis Plantation Rd. Flowers can be sent to the church. The family held a viewing Tuesday afternoon at Anthony Funeral Home...
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects over the weekend, including a 10-year-old, has the Bluff City talking about youth crime. While MPD was busy releasing the findings from that sting-op Saturday afternoon, the Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was well...
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
Damien Echols appeals denial to test evidence in West Memphis Three case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lawyer for Damien Echols is appealing a judge's ruling that denied new DNA testing in the murder of three children in 1993. In June, Judge Tonya Alexander ruled that it wasn't within the West Memphis Three's "rights," denying a habeas petition because she said it's only available for people currently in state custody.
'Enough is enough' | Community advocates, leaders walk in solidarity against gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night, city leaders and victims' families walked in solidarity against gun violence. One resident said the walk is not in vain. “We started off saying a walk, but it’s not a walk. It’s a movement,” community advocate...
Memphis’ Black-Owned Hattiloo Theater Set To Open Tuition-Free School
Memphis’ Hattiloo Theater is building a new school for at-risk, low-income and marginalized students. AP News reported that the Black repertory theater is set to open a tuition-free school in a historic church that will be renovated by a community development agency after decades of decay. The program is slated to kick off in late 2023.
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
Live At 9: Memphis Lift Continues Calls for MSCS Superintendent’s Resignation
When Memphis-Shelby County School students go back to class next Monday, it will be without a superintendent in charge. A district source tells Live at 9, that the probe into Dr. Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs with district employees will take another few weeks at least. But long before the board hired independent attorneys to investigate, the education advocacy group Memphis Lift called for Dr. Ray’s immediate resignation.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
