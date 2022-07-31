Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals Seen as Finalists for Nationals OF

bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Related
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
Rumor: Padres identify Cubs duo as possible Plan B for Juan Soto trade
The San Diego Padres are expected to make a huge splash at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, emerging as a potential favorite in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. A Soto trade is far from a guarantee for the Padres, and it looks as if they’ve been doing their due diligence, lining up a potential backup plan […] The post Rumor: Padres identify Cubs duo as possible Plan B for Juan Soto trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Rumors: MLB Insiders Believe Trade Gets Done; Padres Seen as Dream Partner
People in the industry believe the Washington Nationals will trade outfielder Juan Soto before Tuesday's deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Though the Nationals could hold onto the superstar and deal him in the offseason, Passan argued the top trade contenders—San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers—could offer less with one fewer year under team control.
Bleacher Report
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: Teams Inquired About Gleyber Torres Around Deadline
The New York Yankees have received "inquires" about veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. The Bronx Bombers are running out of time to get something across the line, with the 2022 MLB trade deadline due to expire at 6 p.m. ET. New York has been...
Bleacher Report
Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta
The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet. The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided...
Bleacher Report
Yankees News: Jordan Montgomery Traded to Cardinals for Harrison Bader
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is often about non-contending teams trading their notable players to contenders so they can rebuild for the future, but two playoff contenders made a deal just before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. The New York Yankees announced they sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the...
Bleacher Report
Tyler Mahle Traded to Twins from Reds for 3 Prospects in Deadline Deal
The Cincinnati Reds' fire sale continued on Tuesday with Tyler Mahle being the latest player moved by the front office. Cincinnati sent Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, receiving infielder Spencer Steer, third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and southpaw Steven Hajjar in return. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and C....
Comments / 0