ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 35

Money Team INC
2d ago

That's not why they're making money off the inmates if the job pays 20/ per hour the inmate's will probably only get Ten dollars or less!

Reply(6)
7
Judy Haynes
2d ago

Houston County has been doing this for years. The inmates get drug tested on a regular basis, and all it takesis to fail one time and they're out. Most of their salary is deducted to pay fines and court costs.

Reply
3
Jason Heavener
2d ago

modern-day slavery...the states are making millions by locking people up to put them to work

Reply(4)
7
Related
WAAY-TV

Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates

While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend

Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Decatur, AL
Business
City
Decatur, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Morgan County, AL
Business
Morgan County, AL
Government
Lawrence County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
WAFF

Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
LUVERNE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Sanders
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#North Alabama#Linus Business
AL.com

Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders

One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WAFF

Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy