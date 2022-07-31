Spencerport Canal Days returns after two-year pandemic break

13wham.com
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Laurie Andressi who retired from Rochester General Hospital yesterday after 42 years in nursing. Her husband Rich, is so proud. He sent in an entire album of photos to celebrate the pride he feels in his wife's career. He asked for,...
13 WHAM
Police connect with Rochester residents at National Night Out
Rochester, N.Y. — Across the nation, law enforcement officers got up close and personal with the communities they serve for National Night Out. In Rochester, RPD officers and neighbors gathered for celebrations across the city, including at International Plaza off North Clinton Avenue, one of the city's most violent neighborhoods.
13 WHAM
Terrace reopens at Rundel Library after major renovations
Rochester, N.Y. — Another portion of the ROC the Riverway program is complete. City, state and county leaders celebrated the completion of the Rundel Library North Terrace project Tuesday. The $9.8 million project gave the terrace a modernized look, including an outdoor riverfront theater, a Genesee River overlook and...
13 WHAM
Perinton community pays final respects to fallen RPD officer
Perinton, N.Y. — Following a more than three-hour service in downtown Rochester, the procession for fallen RPD officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz continued on to White Haven Memorial Park. Both civilians and first responders lined the route to pay respects to the fallen officer, including Donald Lucas from the Blue Knights...
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
13 WHAM
90 degree heat returns to Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although it feels comfortable this morning in WNY, we'll see a big increase in the heat and humidity over the next few days. Area dew points are in the 50s this morning, but they'll jump to near 70 degrees later tonight. That increase in the atmospheric moisture content will get paired with well above normal temperatures later tonight and Thursday.
13 WHAM
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
13 WHAM
Bicyclist critically hurt in Lake Ave. hit-and-run
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle overnight on Lake Avenue near Burley Road. They say the 19-year-old man was riding southbound on Lake Ave. when he was hit by a vehicle coming the opposite direction. That vehicle did not stop.
13 WHAM
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
13 WHAM
Amazon to help employees attend SUNY Brockport for free
Brockport, N.Y. — Amazon employees can now pursue a bachelor's degree at SUNY Brockport at no cost, through a new program announced Tuesday. The company's Career Choice program will cover tuition and select fees for qualifying hourly employees who are accepted as students at the school. Amazon employees will...
13 WHAM
Buffalo police commissioner says Rochester officer's death hits close to home
Buffalo, N.Y. — Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia attended Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral, along with about 30 Buffalo police officers Monday. The commissioner said after three separate incidents in which officers were shot at in Buffalo in the last four months, the funeral hit close to home.
13 WHAM
Wiffle ball tournament held to raise money for Golisano Children's Hospital
Webster, N.Y. — Community members came together for the third annual Josh Honebrink Fundraiser to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Bright Eyes Fund for Pediatric Brain Cancer, by playing in a wiffle ball tournament. The tournament is in honor of Webster teen, Josh Honebrink, who passed...
13 WHAM
Rochester declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday & Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — The city has declared a Cool Sweep for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees. City pools, spray parks and air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended hours to help residents cool down. R-Centers with air conditioning:. Avenue D, 200 Avenue D, 8:30...
13 WHAM
Community honors fallen officer, shows support for police
Rochester, N.Y. — The sheer amount of people who turned out to pay their respects to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Monday was staggering, as law enforcement and civilians honored his life and legacy. A sea of blue lined Broad Street, as a police motorcade carried Mazurkiewicz's body up Exchange Boulevard...
13 WHAM
Summer swelter takes a break today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) -Ac cold front will cross WNY from the west to the east this morning and bring some refreshing air back to town. The dew point temperature will drop substantially from this morning into this afternoon. The breeze will be noticeable out of the west today with some...
13 WHAM
Missing teen from Wheatland found safe
Derrick Graham has been found and is safe according to the Monroe County Sheriff's office. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing teen. Derrick Graham 14, was last seen leaving his home in Wheatland on Harmon Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. He was last...
13 WHAM
14-year-old boy dies after falling out of car in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after falling out of a moving vehicle over the weekend in Charlotte. Police responded to North Burley Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found the boy unresponsive. An investigation revealed the boy was a passenger in a vehicle and was hanging...
13 WHAM
July weather in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The 'Dog days' of August are here, and so is a warm and humid forecast. It's hard to believe that July has already come and gone. Let's take a look back at what was a very dry month and slightly cooler than normal month in Rochester.
13 WHAM
'Elks Against Cancer' returns raise funds for Cancer Support Community Sunday
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Rochester Elks Lodge #24 held their sixth annual “Elks Against Cancer” event, on Sunday. This event was open to the public and featured a barbecue, raffles, a chances auction, music, merchandise sales, a booth supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and more. Educational information...
13 WHAM
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
