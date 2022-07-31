ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Repticon brings hundreds of scaly creatures to Florence Center

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8SN7_0gzjLhD900

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of reptiles were up for sale this weekend as the Florence Center hosted Repticon, a convention focused on reptiles and other exotic animals.

“Her name is Waffle, she’s a yellow belly hypo,” Cadence Rozek said of her newly purchased pet snake.

Rozek and her brother, Nathan Lamb, were two of the hundreds of reptile enthusiasts at the convention. Their newest snake will be part of a growing collection of unusual pets.

“We’ve got a snapping turtle and two baby sliders,” Lamb said.

Rozek said they also have a leopard gecko and some crabs.

The siblings said reptiles can make great pets, though they are often overlooked when it comes to companionship.

“Most people think they’re nasty and ugly, but I think they are easy to hold and actually social,” Lamb said.

Bill Albright, the owner of AHP Exotics called them “cool and different.”

“It’s a different type of animal, so it’s a conversation piece,” he said. “They are affectionate and friendly and enjoy the interaction.”

Albright brought dozens of creatures to sell at the event, as well as his 15-pound pet iguana, Pedro.

He said most people at the convention just want to look at the animals, but with some priced at more than $300, the right buyer can turn a profit in one sale.

“There is a decent demand,” he said. “The reptile industry is really popular and has gained a lot of popularity over the last 10 years.”

Albright was one of more than a dozen vendors selling geckos, axolotls, terrariums and everything in between. For aspiring collectors like Rozek and Lamb, who live in Lamar, having the convention so close to home was a dream come true.

“It was awesome,” Lamb said. “I thought they were only in Columbia or other states, but this is cool because we can come here and not have to waste much gas.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Lifestyle
City
Florence, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Florence, SC
Pets & Animals
Florence, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Bluegrass band to perform at the Horry County Museum

CONWAY — The Horry County Museum will present The End of the Road Bluegrass Band at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in the museum's McCown Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. The End of the Road Bluegrass Band is a regional band based out of Conway....
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Albright
iheart.com

Drowning Connected To Baptism

The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County pediatricians seeing uptick in appointments as students return to school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Children born during the pandemic are more prone to sickness their first year of daycare, according to pediatricians. Newborns to 3-year-olds develop their immune systems by naturally being exposed to viruses and bacteria. However, doctors say this hasn’t happened since children have been in quarantine. Pediatricians have been seeing children […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#Nexstar#Iguana#Repticon#The Florence Center#Ahp Exotics
wfxb.com

Police Searching for Missing Florence County Woman

Police in Florence County need your help finding a missing woman. 37 year old Tonya Jarvis was last seen exiting a bus at a bus station in the 600 block of South Irby Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. Jarvis is 5” 3′ and weighs about 230 pounds, she was last seen wearing a green tank top, gray pants and white sandals. Police say she has medical conditions which put her at risk when unmedicated. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Beautification Board presents Pride of Darlington

The City of Darlington Beautification Board recognized Ernest and Ernestine Dubose of 622 First Street with the Residential Pride of Darlington Award! Thank you for taking such great care and pride in our City!. To nominate a property or business for one of these quarterly awards, email rock@cityofdarlington.com or mail...
DARLINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Volunteers to search Pineville for missing woman

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends will conduct a search on Sunday for Ruth Jenkins, who was last seen July 16. Volunteers and family members of Jenkins will meet at J.K. Gourdin Elementary Sunday morning to conduct a water search for Jenkins. Stand As One SC is organizing the search party. The search is […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WMBF

Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wpde.com

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy