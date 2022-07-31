ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history

By Anjelica Trinone
WBOY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY

WVU enters preseason ranked No. 6 in the nation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team was placed at No. 6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday. It marks the Mountaineers’ highest preseason ranking in program history. Defending National Champion Clemson tops the list, while Georgetown and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU women’s basketball releases nonconference schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced the nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Tuesday. This year’s nonconference slate features six home contests as well as an exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairmont State at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY

Cassano joins swimming & diving coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs has announced the hiring of Lauren Cassano as the women’s associate head coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have Lauren join our program as the new associate head coach for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Neal Brown provides WVU football personnel update as fall camp begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With fall camp officially underway at WVU, head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update following the team’s first practice Monday. Linebacker Exree Loe practiced Monday, the latest step in his path to recovery after sustaining a season-ending injury last November. Brown said the fifth year player isn’t back to “full speed” yet, but he’s getting close.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

A WVU football summer refresh ahead of fall camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday. Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. The start of camp will also mark one month...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
Person
Ben Hampton
WBOY

Quick Hits: Neal Brown opens fall camp

The preseason has begun, and Neal Brown's team has its focus on just one foe: Pitt. The helmets are on and the sun is out (sort of): fall camp has officially kicked off in Morgantown. The 130th team in West Virginia football history has officially begun its 2022 preseason with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Baseball League#Cod#Braves#The League#Chatham Anglers
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
DALLAS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wajr.com

Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Phillips ready to move Fairmont State forward in interim president role

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Although Dr. Dianna Phillips was given presidential duties at Fairmont State University in May, she was recently given the title of interim president and is ready to move the institution forward. Phillips, who had served as the school’s vice president of academic affairs and provost since...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy