Hampton makes Cape Cod Baseball League history

Former WVU LB Charlie Benton Gets New Coaching Job
Another WVU alum taking a shot at coaching.
WVU enters preseason ranked No. 6 in the nation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team was placed at No. 6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday. It marks the Mountaineers’ highest preseason ranking in program history. Defending National Champion Clemson tops the list, while Georgetown and...
WVU women’s basketball releases nonconference schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced the nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Tuesday. This year’s nonconference slate features six home contests as well as an exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairmont State at the...
Pitt Football Opener vs. West Virginia Sells Out on Primary Market
Single game tickets to the Pitt Panthers' 2022 opener vs. the rival Mountaineers have been sold out.
Cassano joins swimming & diving coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs has announced the hiring of Lauren Cassano as the women’s associate head coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have Lauren join our program as the new associate head coach for...
Neal Brown provides WVU football personnel update as fall camp begins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With fall camp officially underway at WVU, head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update following the team’s first practice Monday. Linebacker Exree Loe practiced Monday, the latest step in his path to recovery after sustaining a season-ending injury last November. Brown said the fifth year player isn’t back to “full speed” yet, but he’s getting close.
A WVU football summer refresh ahead of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday. Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. The start of camp will also mark one month...
Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available
Get your gear for the Brawl.
Quick Hits: Neal Brown opens fall camp
The preseason has begun, and Neal Brown's team has its focus on just one foe: Pitt. The helmets are on and the sun is out (sort of): fall camp has officially kicked off in Morgantown. The 130th team in West Virginia football history has officially begun its 2022 preseason with...
WPIAL rules Thomas Jefferson QB ineligible, approves 2 South Fayette transfers
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, was ruled ineligible for the upcoming football season after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore was in the running to start this fall for the Jaguars but instead must sit out the upcoming season. “The...
Summer intensive dance camp kicks off in Morgantown
The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
Phillips ready to move Fairmont State forward in interim president role
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Although Dr. Dianna Phillips was given presidential duties at Fairmont State University in May, she was recently given the title of interim president and is ready to move the institution forward. Phillips, who had served as the school’s vice president of academic affairs and provost since...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
