ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Josh Cassarino Celebrates NYC Artist Community With New LP, ‘Dark Summer’ [Watch/Listen]

By Andrew O'Brien
liveforlivemusic.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Documentary About NJ’s From Good Homes To Screen Ahead Of Band’s Reunion Concert In September [Watch]

A new feature documentary chronicling the origins and history of beloved New Jersey hick-pop band From Good Homes is set to screen at Lake Mohawk Country Club in the band’s hometown of Sparta, NJ on September 15th. The group’s annual reunion show will take place two days later on September 17th at the Fields at Waterloo in Hackettstown, NJ.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Essence

The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion

Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
celebsbar.com

Pastor Robbed Of $1 Million In Jewelry During Sermon Recreates Event -- And Shows Off LUXURY 'Prayer Closet'!

The Brooklyn pastor who was robbed of reportedly more than $1 million in jewelry at gunpoint during his church sermon last week has returned to the pulpit. Bishop Lamor Whitehead went viral over the past week after masked gunmen raided his New York church. The flashy man of God was robbed of all of his jewelry — later reported to be more than $1 MILLION in assets.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
PIX11

Legendary Harlem restaurant Sylvia’s celebrates 60th anniversary

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents danced in the streets in Harlem all day Monday in celebration of a milestone birthday for Sylvia’s, the restaurant famous for its soul food. Sylvia’s first opened its doors 60 years ago. Since then, it’s become a part of the fabric of Harlem. Over the years, political heavyweights, star athletes, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall

Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Live For Live Music
bkreader.com

A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners

Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close

NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown

More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
MANHATTAN, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy