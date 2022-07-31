Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of July 23 – 29, 2022

cowboystatedaily.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.32, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.33. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 17 cents from a week ago, and is up, 81 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Dave Archer from Buffalo, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Morning commute Buffalo, Wyoming!". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Map: Monday, August 1, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.44, is up 1 cent from our last report of $4.43. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 18 cents from a week ago, and is up, 81 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting Regs Going Paperless – And It Could Be Permanent
Hunters – if you're wondering when printed copies of the 2022 big game hunting regulations will start showing up at your favorite sporting goods stores – they won't. Global paper supply problems are probably to blame, Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Grizzlies Moved After Killing Sheep, Cattle Near Yellowstone
Two male grizzly bears that killed livestock in separate incidents in the Cody and Pinedale regions of Wyoming were captured and relocated to remote drainages near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish.
I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA
I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world's largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are Wild And Wooly Predictions On Cheney-Hageman Race
Darin Smith says Harriet Hageman will beat incumbent Liz Cheney by 25,000 votes in the GOP primary Aug. 16 to see who represents Wyoming in its lone Congressional district. The well-known Cheyenne GOP conservative says: "The cross-over won't come close to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourism Leads The Way In Statewide Job Growth
Employers in Wyoming have added thousands of jobs over the past year. The hospitality and leisure sector lead the way, according to a recent report. Those numbers come as Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June dropped to 3.1% compared to...
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thomas Kelly Drops Out Of Wyo Superintendent Race, Endorses Schroeder
Thomas Kelly dropped out of the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction race on Monday, the Wyoming Republican Party announced late in the day. Kelly, a Sheridan resident, endorsed current Superintendent Brian Schroeder for the position, to which he was appointed earlier...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, July 29, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.42, is up 1 cents from our last report of $4.41. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 19 cents from a week ago, and is up, 93 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
Poll: What Are The Best And Worst Things About Life In Wyoming?
If you are reading this poll, the odds are that you live in Wyoming. Like any place, the Cowboy State has its ups and downs. It's certainly a beautiful place. If you like outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing, you are in the right place. We have our crimes,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
cowboystatedaily.com
Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race
Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
