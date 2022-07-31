Upstate park reopens after search for missing person, deputies say

www.wyff4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
my40.tv
More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
'She was just left like an animal' Family seeks answers after fatal Buncombe hit-and-run
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina family is mourning and searching for answers after a fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe County over the weekend. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 (Hendersonville Road) at Watson Road.
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
FOX Carolina
Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam
Ed Rich discusses some of the reasons Honda’s cost of ownership is among the lowest. Sponsored by Dick Brooks Honda. Active shooter training in Greenville Co. Greenville County deputies and school leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios with active shooter training. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. House fire...
Spartanburg Co. man with close to 96 warrants found hiding inside sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
Man charged with murder following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
A man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Saturday morning at a birthday party in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Greenville crash involving dump truck
The coroner identified a woman killed Monday morning in a Greenville County crash involving a dump truck. Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Bobby Jo Hutchison, 40, died at the scene of the crash. Investigators said Hutchison's Lexus sedan crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck at about 8:45...
FOX Carolina
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
A young man to learn the consequences of gun violence as he heads to court following a teenager’s death. Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of killing a teen back in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. In a hearing, 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kemp explained he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to put his...
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
WYFF4.com
Traffic lights on Haywood Road in Greenville operating again, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Traffic lights that were reported out on Haywood Road earlier Tuesday are back on, as of 3:30 p.m., according to Greenville police. Police had earlier said Duke Energy was working on the problem at the scene and traffic engineering was responding. At 2:20 p.m. Duke Energy...
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
wspa.com
Alabama man charged in Seneca car dealership theft
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged an Alabama man with breaking into a Seneca car dealership and stealing a vehicle in February. 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearce was charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary and one count of grand larceny, the...
Comments / 0