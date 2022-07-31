ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Upstate park reopens after search for missing person, deputies say

WYFF4.com
 3 days ago
www.wyff4.com

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam

Ed Rich discusses some of the reasons Honda’s cost of ownership is among the lowest. Sponsored by Dick Brooks Honda. Active shooter training in Greenville Co. Greenville County deputies and school leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios with active shooter training. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. House fire...
PICKENS, SC
#Missing Person
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of killing a teen back in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. In a hearing, 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kemp explained he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to put his...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Laurens County

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Alabama man charged in Seneca car dealership theft

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged an Alabama man with breaking into a Seneca car dealership and stealing a vehicle in February. 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearce was charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary and one count of grand larceny, the...
SENECA, SC

