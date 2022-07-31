ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden 'not surprisingly' remains infected with COVID-19 as he recovers from 'rebound' case

By Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden remains infected with COVID-19 as he recovers from a "rebound" case tied to his use of the antiviral medication Paxlovid .

Kevin O'Connor, physician for the president, said in a letter Sunday that Biden "continues to feel well" but he "not surprisingly" tested positive again Sunday for COVID-19.

Biden remains isolated at the White House.

Paxlovid is an at-home antiviral therapy for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Biden, 79, was at risk because of his age. He has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

COVID 'rebound': President Biden tests positive again for COVID-19 in 'rebound' case

Biden, who first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, tested positive again for COVID-19 Saturday morning after being cleared of the virus. He had tested negative Tuesday, Wednesday, prompting him to end his first isolation period, and again Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2llz_0gzjKebB00
President Joe Biden remains infected with COVID-19 as he recovers from a "rebound" case tied to his use of the antiviral medication Paxlovid. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP via Getty Images

Some people who have received Paxlovid have gotten rebound COVID-19 infections, which can happen as soon as a few days after testing negative.

The president, who is receiving daily testing, plans to remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19.

The president canceled trips he planned to take Saturday to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and Tuesday to Hemlock, Michigan, where he was scheduled to deliver remarks on the recently approved CHIPS and Science bill.

More: People treated with Paxlovid who get rebound COVID should isolate again for 5 days, CDC advises

The White House released a video Sunday of Biden speaking virtually with supporters of legislation to provide care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, which has stalled in the Senate because of Republican opposition.

"I'd planned to stop by the Capitol and visit families fighting to pass burn pits legislation," Biden said on Twitter. "COVID got in the way, so I FaceTimed them and sent some pizza.

"It’s our sacred obligation to care for our veterans. I won’t stop fighting alongside them to get this bill passed."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

Comments / 135

CB0442
2d ago

Masks, social distancing, hand washing, vaccines, booster shots, and covid pills can't stop him from getting covid twice. Now he knows what healthcare workers figured out within the first year of this pandemic. End the CMS vaccinte mandate!

Reply(2)
75
Guest
2d ago

Remember what comrade Biden said: “If you get vaccinated you won’t get COVID.” Well, just like everything else he’s said that was a lie.

Reply(5)
54
Please go away
2d ago

How do you "rebound" when you took the jab and all the boosters? Maybe try changing the definition of vaccine again......

Reply(2)
61
