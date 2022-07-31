On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac for only 1 cent

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Birdie is a year and a half and she is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She has a beautiful black coat with small patches of white on her chest. She is extremely playful and loves treats, cat nip, and pets. This sweet girl was returned to the shelter, but it was no fault of her own. She would be great in a home with children, but she would do best in a home as the only cat. She has not been tested around dogs.

