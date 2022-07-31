On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac for only 1 cent

www.brproud.com
brproud.com
Five vegan meals that even the average omnivore is likely to love
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Upon hearing the phrase ‘vegan meal,’ it’s easy to conjure up images of uncooked carrot sticks stuffed between bread that are meant to pass as hot dogs or salads that consist of anemic shards of iceberg lettuce sprinkled with uncooked tofu.
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Birdie (August 3, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Birdie is a year and a half and she is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She has a beautiful black coat with small patches of white on her chest. She is extremely playful and loves treats, cat nip, and pets. This sweet girl was returned to the shelter, but it was no fault of her own. She would be great in a home with children, but she would do best in a home as the only cat. She has not been tested around dogs.
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
brproud.com
Health & Wellness: How do I know if I’m drinking too much?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Alcoholic beverages have been a part of celebratory occasions and even used for medicinal reasons since ancient times. Some historians say the ancient Greeks mixed alcohol with oil and honey, to create a cure for a variety of ailments. In more modern times, the...
brproud.com
WATCH: LEAP scores are the focus of LDOE news conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Education is holding a news conference at Bluff Middle School on Wednesday morning. The topic up for discussion is LEAP scores. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Bluff Middle School. Bluff Middle School is located...
theadvocate.com
Fried chicken sliders, meatballs and ravioli and rice pudding: Best things we ate this week
I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles. And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?. Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.
brproud.com
Clear the Shelters: Carly, LeeAnn, & Tiny (August 2, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All month long we are helping local animal shelters and rescues Clear the Shelters!. Carly is a terrier mix up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. Carly is affectionate, friendly, and curious. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and she’s spayed, which means she is ready to go home!
brproud.com
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
theadvocate.com
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
Need to spend quality time with your dog? BREC may have just the activity for you
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As much as we love our dogs, between work and family obligations it may be a challenge to find where we can pencil in ‘quality time with the dog’ on our schedules. The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East...
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
brproud.com
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
brproud.com
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB.
Essence
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
brproud.com
“Break from Hunger” program aims to feed hungry children through $2 meal box
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southeastern Grocers Inc. and the SEG Gives Foundation are offering something called the “Break from Hunger” meal. The meal is going to be available at three different grocery stores including Winn-Dixie. According to Southeastern Grocers Inc, “Now through Labor Day, customers and...
