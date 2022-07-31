Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information

my40.tv
1 adult, 4 children injured after vehicle crashes, flips multiple times in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several people had to be hospitalized after a crash occurred in McDowell County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least two with serious injuries. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says a single vehicle flipped multiple times around 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 2 at...
'She was just left like an animal' Family seeks answers after fatal Buncombe hit-and-run
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina family is mourning and searching for answers after a fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe County over the weekend. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 (Hendersonville Road) at Watson Road.
More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
Victims, suspect identified in Yancey County triple homicide; Investigation ongoing
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information following a triple homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in Yancey County. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) confirmed with News 13 on Wednesday that the victims who were shot and killed Monday afternoon included:
Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
Update: Missing McDowell County teenager found safe
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Burgin has been located. McDowell County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen near a local camping center. Authorities say, Thomas Burgin, 17, is a white male with brown eyes and brown...
NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
Suspect killed by deputies following alleged triple homicide in NC
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed Monday afternoon after three victims were allegedly murdered. Deputies said they responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. after someone reported gunshots on Smith Johnson Road. After deputies arrived at...
MISSING: Spartanburg County man last seen in June considered endangered, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Dustin Phillip Eubanks is described as a white male, 39 years old, 5’9" tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, a mustache and goatee.
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
One person airlifted after truck flips on US 74
MILL SPRING––On Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., Mill Spring Fire Department was dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident on US 74. At mile marker 166, a semi-truck and a vehicle got into a serious accident. According to officials at Mill Spring Fire Department, the vehicle cut off the semi-truck, which caused the truck to overturn. The semi-truck then flipped over the guardrail and landed upside down in the woods. The car sustained heavy damage on the front passenger’s side.
SCHP: Driver dies in crash after running into dump truck
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead following a crash in Fountain Inn Monday morning. At 8:47 a.m., a car was heading north on Fairview Road when they crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck on the driver’s side, according to troopers.
Investigation continues after triple homicide suspect shot & killed, authorities say
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Few details have been released after a triple homicide in Yancey County. At this point, authorities are only saying it is still a very active investigation. According to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home Monday, August 1, at around...
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
Missing Mitchell County pregnant woman, boyfriend reported missing were camping, detective says
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — **UPDATE**. A detective with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her boyfriend were camping and didn't let anyone know. They were found safe Monday night. Original story:. An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.
Traffic Alert: Different sections of I-26 in Henderson County to close for several nights
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Different sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County are slated to be closed off for construction for three nights. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says the work will be related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project.
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
Couple arrested in Greenville County suspected of 2010 Wichita cold case, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A couple who was arrested in Greenville County over the weekend and are expected to be charged with murder in a shooting that happened more than a decade ago and a thousand miles away. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody on Sunday...
