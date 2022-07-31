Former professor charged with murder of 18-year-old college student

foxsanantonio.com
KSAT 12
‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago began on Tuesday with testimony from his two young daughters. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAPD continue search for motive in gym shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man remains jailed under a $250,000 bond, charged with the murder of another man at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road Monday evening. The name of the victim has not yet been released. San Antonio Police said Jessie Marquis MacWilliams walked into the gym...
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
Texas man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison sentence
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received one of the longest sentences ever handed down in Texas for animal cruelty. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was sentenced in June to 25 years in prison after a good Samaritan captured video footage of him punching and kicking his Rottweiler on the front porch of his home, KSAT-TV reported.
KSAT 12
Suspect fires several shots at apartment complex, dies on scene, Boerne officials say
BOERNE – The Boerne Police Department has identified a suspect who took his own life after an apartment complex shooting. Boerne police responded to reports of shots fired at 150 Medical Drive around 1:46 p.m. Monday. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. A 36-year-old man...
KSAT 12
Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison. This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail. Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following...
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of kicking and punching his dog on his front porch will spend 25 years in prison. Animal Care Services says 56-year-old Frank Fonseca was caught on video beating his young Rottweiler by a witness in February 2019. Video footage also shows...
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman who spent two years in prison for killing husband is back in jail on a fraud charge
Frances Hall, 59, the Helotes woman who spent two years in prison after killing her husband and assaulting his mistress is back in jail on a fraud charge, according to records. Four years after Hall was released from prison, she’s back in the Bexar County jail for a warrant out...
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
KXAN
Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
fox7austin.com
Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in head-on crash that killed 18-year-old, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was arrested following a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old man on the Southeast Side over the weekend. Priscilla Guerrero was charged with intoxication manslaughter, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Guerrero was detained at the scene early Saturday because she was...
foxsanantonio.com
Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog
The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
