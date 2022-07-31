ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot—the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history

By Cameron Albert-Deitch, @c_albertdeitch
CNBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 29

Cm32
2d ago

well GOD Bless them if it's a single parent i know that's a blessing because i know how it is to struggle I'm a single mother of 6 kids and if one day i ever get blessed like that i would buy a home for my kiddos so we would always have a home and a working car

Reply(1)
16
Dawn Marie Weinel
2d ago

congratulations to everyone please protect yourself first to many crazy people in this world.

Reply
11
Tina Creasy
2d ago

Yes and I pray this person keeps it to themselves. Hope they have an advisor ir Attorney

Reply(1)
10
 

Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE

