Someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot—the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history

2d ago
well GOD Bless them if it's a single parent i know that's a blessing because i know how it is to struggle I'm a single mother of 6 kids and if one day i ever get blessed like that i would buy a home for my kiddos so we would always have a home and a working car
Dawn Marie Weinel
2d ago
congratulations to everyone please protect yourself first to many crazy people in this world.
Tina Creasy
2d ago
Yes and I pray this person keeps it to themselves. Hope they have an advisor ir Attorney
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Related
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
A few people came close to winning it all in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but they fell one ball short of cashing in on the massive jackpot. No one won the $830 million payout, and the estimated prize for Friday night's drawing has grown to over a billion dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New stimulus check coming your way in Illinois
photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
Lotto player who was given tickets as present thought she’d hit $100 jackpot but was stunned to find out the real prize
A LOTTERY player thought she had won $100 but was left stunned when she realized she had scooped the top prize. A woman, from Maryland, revealed that she was given six tickets as a present from her friend. The player, 38, told Maryland Lottery that she had thought she had...
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience store
A convenience store in California has sold multiple winning lottery tickets in the past six years, including the latest one for a $27 million jackpot. Liquor Cellar in Oxnard, California, has reason to celebrate yet again. This time for selling the winning lottery ticket for Wednesday's $27 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million
Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states
As this Mega Millions drawing has come to a close, some may be wondering how the Illinois lottery winner of the $1.3 billion dollar prize will protect their personal safety and identity. News revealing that somebody won the jackpot came after Friday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at...
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
