Tiffany’s Reveals First NFTs—at $51,000 Each

Foot Locker Inc. is evolving its retail strategy, moving to meet the consumer across multiple channels. This strategy involves leaning into digital, pivoting to off-mall locations and overseeing a hyper-local store approach to connect with different communities of consumers. "We went from being just a pure-play brick-and-mortar company to trying to create an omnichannel experience for the consumer that we know connects with us digitally," said Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson at the FN CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. Foot Locker has said previously that it is banking on a strategic store reimagining...

BUSINESS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO