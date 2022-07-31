Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Larimer and Grand counties

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon for two burn scar areas in Colorado.

The warnings included areas of central Larimer County and northeastern Grand County but were allowed to expire around 3:30 p.m.

Heavy rain was expected to fall over the southeast portion of the Cameron Peak burn area, Pennock Pass, Pingree Park and Masonville in Larimer County.

A storm was also dumping rain over the East Troublesome burn area in Grand County. Areas impacted included Grand Lake and Highway 125.