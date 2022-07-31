Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

www.glamour.com
Related
AOL Corp
Expert Says Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language Yesterday Showed a ‘Different Side’ to Their Relationship
These brand-new photos prove that Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to show the world how they feel about each other. PureWow recently spoke to body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Casino), who analyzed pictures of the couple’s appearance at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup yesterday.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Popculture
Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America
The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol
Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
tatler.com
Princess Anne attends the wedding of her ex-husband’s daughter, Stephanie Phillips
This weekend saw a relatively obscure relative of the Royal Family walking down the aisle, as Peter and Zara Phillips's half-sister Stephanie married her beau, William Hosier. Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, walked his daughter down the aisle at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, with her half-siblings also looking on.
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing
Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Meghan Markle told a journalist they couldn’t be friends anymore after he didn’t include a flattering story in her Vanity Fair profile, book says
Markle ended a friendship with a journalist over her 2017 Vanity Fair profile, a new book says. Markle was reportedly angry that a flattering anecdote about her had not been included. She had claimed that as a child, she successfully urged P&G to change the wording of a campaign.
Meghan Markle news: Helpless Prince Harry being ‘dragged around like a performing seal’ by controlling Duchess
Prince Harry was being dragged "around like a royal performing seal" within just four months of meeting his wife Meghan Markle, Ingrid Seward has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in July 2016, according to news agency Reuters. The BBC reports that after just two dates, the...
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Glamour
New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 15