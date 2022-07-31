Fire Damages Room at Elementary School in South Los Angeles

mynewsla.com
Man killed in South L.A. industrial accident
A man died after a skid-steer loader apparently fell on him in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 81st Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The machine fell on the worker as he was attempting to […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Monday.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
foxla.com
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.
A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
newsantaana.com
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Person rescued from being trapped in large manufacturing machine in Ventura
Ventura Fire Department crews rescued a person who was trapped in a section of a large piece of machinery at a manufacturing plant on Monday morning. The post Person rescued from being trapped in large manufacturing machine in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday. Officers were sent to Bluff Road and Given Place about 7 p.m. Sunday, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a motorcycle that had collided with an SUV,”...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
