Carbondale, CO

PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair

By Staff Report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago
www.postindependent.com

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: A summer to celebrate

Through the early part of the pandemic to the Grizzly Creek Fire to the debris slides of 2021, Glenwood Springs has faced a challenging couple of years. Which is what probably makes this summer so far feel remarkably … normal. That’s not to say our community no longer faces...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
City
Carbondale, CO
Carbondale, CO
Entertainment
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A boosted effort to connect community: Lessons learned from early stages of pandemic help spur Glenwood Springs’ efforts to reach more within the community

Blind spots require someone outside of the typical perspective to bring attention to them. One person who unintentionally brought light to one of Glenwood Springs’ biggest blind spots was Police Chief Joseph Deras during a live Q&A roughly one year after he accepted the position. “The amount of interest...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Community profile: Western Garfield County teens use online gaming to publish children’s book

Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson didn’t expect an online game would lead to them writing a children’s book. It was 2020, and Wilson and Poston were playing a Roblox role-playing game that allows users to create their own characters. The two middle schoolers and friends, now 13, developed one of their characters as a spider.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
COLORADO STATE
#Mountain#The Men S Wood Splitting
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly column: There’s no place like home

Besides hiking, golf, cycling, kayaking and all the other distractions this valley has to offer, fly fishing can be a very relaxing way to spend your day. Even if you’ve never fished the Roaring Fork Valley, there are a bunch of great places to explore and wild trout to meet out there during the summer months.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Suzanne (Sue) Plush

On July 21, 2022 a shining light of love and music went dim. After a joyful 90th birthday filled with family visits and phone calls Suzanne Plush left our world peacefully at her Glenwood Springs home. Suzanne (Sue to all who knew her) was born on July 20th, 1932 in St louis Missouri to Dr. Charles Cain and Janet Cain (nee. Chilton). Joined by her newborn sister, Bernice, Sue’s family moved to Caruthersville, Missouri where her father practiced medicine and her mother Janet worked as an editor at the Democrat Argus, the local paper, instilling a love of newspapers and reading in young Sue. After finishing high school, Sue attended Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in music. Sue then spent 2 years teaching music to the children of U.S. Air Force members in Wiesbaden Germany. Pursuing a master’s degree in music Sue attended C.U. Boulder in the summer of 1960. Singing in the First United Methodist church choir Sue met Robert (Bob) Plush. Their first date was an after-dinner flight in Bob’s trusty Stinson airplane. They were married that same year, an invincible marriage that lasted 62 years.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Charlotte Zilm

Charlotte Bea Norstrum Zilm (b. August 10, 1934) passed away on June 30, 2022, at the age of 87 in the comfort of the home she loved in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She had outlasted COPD and congestive heart failure for quite a while. The love of her life, William (Bill) Zilm, preceded her in death two years prior (June 18, 2020).
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Highway 133 south of Carbondale reopens after mudslide

UPDATE, 10:53 p.m.: Colorado Highway 133 has reopened in both directions after a mudslide closed the roadway for more than 5-1/2 hours Saturday night. The slide occurred at mile marker 57 near Avalanche Creek, just north of Redstone, according to Pitkin County emergency alerts. A heavy rainstorm was passing across...
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned

A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
VAIL, CO
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
NEW CASTLE, CO

