Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing. Built in the late 1800s, the trestle bridge on what is now the Sissy Rivergate trail used to support trains carrying precious cargo, But for the past 50 years it has sat untouched.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO