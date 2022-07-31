Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July

www.wwnytv.com
Related
wwnytv.com
It’s time for Brew at the Zoo
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brew at the Zoo is this weekend. Zoo New York special events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above. The event will be at the zoo from...
wwnytv.com
Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stone Mills Craft Fair is this weekend. Deb Stafford Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many local craft and other vendors. You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above. The craft...
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent residents voice opinions on French Fest
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered in Cape Vincent to give feedback on this year’s French Festival. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a town hall at the recreation park hall Monday night to gauge people’s experience and talk about ways to improve the festival.
wwnytv.com
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Maggie’s On The River’ is one of the most popular bars and restaurants in Watertown, and now being sold for a million dollars. But that wasn’t always the case. The same property was once purchased for a single dollar. “Whether it’d...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Clayton Photo Contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest is open to all shutterbugs that have an eye for what could best represent Clayton in the 2023 Visitor Guide, website, displays and in an office collage. The Photo Contest judges will be specifically looking for action shots that...
wwnytv.com
Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two biggest fundraisers for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence are coming up in a little over a month. Foundation director Michelle Carpenter talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. Sunset at the Park...
wwnytv.com
North country’s final fair gets underway
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the rides won’t be swinging and rolling until Wednesday, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair officially got underway Tuesday. The morning was busy in the animal barn as young people from across the county competed in the fair’s goat show. Goat...
wwnytv.com
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
wwnytv.com
In Clayton, new life for an old bridge
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing. Built in the late 1800s, the trestle bridge on what is now the Sissy Rivergate trail used to support trains carrying precious cargo, But for the past 50 years it has sat untouched.
wwnytv.com
Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass at New Hope Baptist Church
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New Hope Baptist Church is hosting a concert next week. Pastor Micah Stoudt and Marsha Hasseler from the church say Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass play a wide variety of music. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News At Noon.
wwnytv.com
Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community. Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall. On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present. The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
WKTV
Rome Honor America Days parade returns
ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade. Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service...
wwnytv.com
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street. Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
wwnytv.com
Geraldine E. Reigert, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Geraldine E. Reigert will be 1:00pm Friday, August 5th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
wwnytv.com
OCP Announces its New Season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Ogdensburg Command Performances have been around nearly 60 years and that is a lot to celebrate!. Their first show of the new seas, is the Highwaymen Show on October 29. An incredible tribute to the Outlaws of Country Music: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and...
Comments / 0