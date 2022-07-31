It's coming home! England rejoices as soccer women win Euros

www.sfgate.com
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
England Win Euro 2022 Final Against Germany As The Lionesses Bring It Home
England's women have won the Euro 2022 championship, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a tense encounter at Wembley. The Lionesses ended England's 56 year wait for a major trophy by claiming a first tournament win since 1966. Moreover, they dealt Germany their first ever loss in a European Championship...
Euro 2022 final: ‘First time I’ve seen the whole country pay attention and not just those interested in women’s football’
Little more than half a century ago, women were still banned from playing at football league grounds in England.Yet, today the Lionesses made history by clinching the Euro 2022 title on the nation’s greatest footballing stage, Wembley, in front of more than 87,000 people – with thousands more roaring them on in Trafalgar Square.A crowd of 7,000 massed at the London landmark on Sunday to watch the final between England and Germany on big screens. Trafalgar Square erupted in celebration at the end of a nail-biting extra time, with some fans waving St George’s flags and others embracing.Four friends from...
Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches
Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win
Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
Touching moment Sarina Wiegman dedicated England's Euros win to her sister who died in the run-up to the tournament
Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has dedicated England's Euro 2022 final win to her sister, who died three weeks before the start of the tournament. Wiegman, 52, returned home to the Netherlands to be with her family at the end of May before returning to England's training camp at St George's Park to prepare for the competition.
Soccer-England hope fans will follow them to WSL after Euros glory
Aug 1 (Reuters) - England hope their victory in the Women's European Championship final will inspire a new generation of players and urged the fans who followed them up and down the country in record numbers to stick with them when they return to domestic football.
Empowered England can ‘strive to new levels’ after Euro glory, Anita Asante predicts
Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...
England’s Euro 2022 win can ‘put women’s football on the map’, Beth Mead hopes
Beth Mead wants to help the women’s game continue to rise after the England forward finished Euro 2022 with a winner’s medal, the Golden Boot and the player of the tournament award.The Lionesses got their hands on the first piece of major silverware in their history on Sunday as they were crowned European champions following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.Mead also took the two individual accolades having scored six goals and provided five assists across the tournament.Asked what she would do with the profile she now has, the 27-year-old said:...
Europe starts unique soccer season split by Qatar World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season. FIFA’s decision to move the World Cup in Qatar from the normal offseason months to November and December in order to avoid the desert heat will slice into the European domestic season in a way not seen outside of international traumas like war or pandemic.
England winning Women's Euro final has changed society, manager says
England soccer manager Sarina Wiegman says her team's win in the Women's European Championship has changed society after leading the Lionesses to their first ever major title.
England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
