Soccer

It's coming home! England rejoices as soccer women win Euros

By JILL LAWLESS
SFGate
 2 days ago
Little more than half a century ago, women were still banned from playing at football league grounds in England.Yet, today the Lionesses made history by clinching the Euro 2022 title on the nation’s greatest footballing stage, Wembley, in front of more than 87,000 people – with thousands more roaring them on in Trafalgar Square.A crowd of 7,000 massed at the London landmark on Sunday to watch the final between England and Germany on big screens. Trafalgar Square erupted in celebration at the end of a nail-biting extra time, with some fans waving St George’s flags and others embracing.Four friends from...
