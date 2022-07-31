ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking 'Star Trek star, dies

By Scripps National
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Trailblazing actress Nichelle Nichols has died.

Her son announced news of her death on Instagram, saying she died from natural causes.

Nichols played Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series." At the time, she was one of the first African American women to play a major role in a television series.

"Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all," her son said.

Nichols' acting career spanned decades. She is listed in credits from the 1960s to 2021, and some films are still in pre-production, IMBD reports.

Nichols was 89 years old. Services will be for family members and close friends, her son said.

