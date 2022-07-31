ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sting Warns Polish Audience That Democracy Is “In Grave Danger Of Being Lost Unless We Defend It”

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
 3 days ago
Sting spoke out Saturday night during his concert in Warsaw, warning that democracy is under attack worldwide.

He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie,” and brought out popular Polish actor Maciej Stuhr to translate his statement that democracy is “in grave danger of being lost unless we defend it.”

“The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment and silence,” Sting said. He accented his message by drawing his hand across his neck in a throat-cutting gesture.

Poland has been a refuge for more Ukrainians than any other country, owing to its proximity.

“The war in the Ukraine is an absurdity based upon a lie. If we swallow that lie, the lie will eat us,” Sting said.

Who or what Sting was warning about is ambiguous. While Russia invaded Ukraine over issues in the Donbass and its growing ties to NATO, Ukraine overthrew a democratically elected leader in 2014, and has more recently shut down dissent from its media by nationalizing those outlets.

Poland may also have been a target.

Poland’s government is often accused by the European Union and human rights organizations of tightening control over the courts and media.

Tony Miller
2d ago

Sting is absolutely right. We all need to be much more vocal about this and push them back harder then they are pushing. Pray for out nation.

Reply(37)
105
Michael Potter
2d ago

PURE democracy is folly. It's been compared to "two wolves and a sheep deciding what was for dinner". That's why the USA is a Republic.

Reply(42)
113
knowledgeispower
2d ago

Wow, you get it. Russia is bad guys, but the Ukrainian government is also bad guys operating like the Russian. People seam to miss that fortunately I work with people from there and they explained it to me, like giving Iraq money to fight Iran in the 70s the same thing and the general public pay the price.

Reply(10)
68
