OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — An Oklahoma County Jail detainee was found dead in his cell late Saturday night by staff as they were distributing medications. It is the jail’s 12th detainee death of 2022.

According to a press release sent Sunday afternoon, Robert Dale Richards, 50, was discovered “unresponsive” in his cell around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, as medications were being distributed by medical and jail staff.

Robert Dale Richards, 50, booking photo

Richards was born on January 19, 1972 and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail on June 28, 2022.

“Detention officers immediately began life-saving efforts and notified medical staff. The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived quickly and continued life-saving efforts,” the jail statement reads.

Richards was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated July 31, 2022, 2:26 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .