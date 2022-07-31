ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

What dreams are made of – England match-winner Chloe Kelly savours Euro title

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNV0U_0gzjI3I500

England’s hero Chloe Kelly said she was living the dream after firing her country to Euro 2022 glory.

Kelly came off the bench to score a 110th-minute winner and give the Lionesses a 2-1 win against Germany in the final at Wembley .

After Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull, the Manchester City forward poked home from close range to spark euphoric scenes at the national stadium as England went on to win a major tournament for the first time.

Kelly was more interested in singing Sweet Caroline than answering questions in her flash TV interview, but did say this was her dream growing up.

“Oh my God, look at them, it is amazing, thank you to every single person that supported us,” she said on the BBC, indicating the crowd in the background. “This is unreal… Sweet Caroline!

“It’s amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women’s football. Wow, this is unbelievable.”

Kelly’s story is made even more memorable by the fact that she only came back from a serious cruciate ligament injury in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47x974_0gzjI3I500

She added: “Thank you for everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I’d be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing.

“This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now.”

England’s maiden success has been masterminded by Sarina Wiegman , who has now won back-to-back European Championships after her 2017 success with the Netherlands.

The Dutchwoman said: “We won the cup. It is unbelievable. It is incredible.

“If you really want to win and become better every single day, that is what I have noticed, and it is incredible, they want to do it together.

“We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour and they weren’t just words, we lived it. The game was so tight, there was a little bit of fight in there, but who cares, we won 2-1. We are European champions.

“We broke through barriers against Spain and we had to do it again. I don’t have any secrets. I don’t think I have realised what is going on, I need some time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea closing in on £52.5m transfer for Brighton defender

Chelsea are close to completing a £52.5million deal for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella, the PA news agency understands.The Blues are thought to have signalled their intent to pay the big-money fee Brighton had held out for, inching the west Londoners close to completing the 24-year-old’s signing.Brighton are understood to be pushing hard towards a separate deal for Chelsea’s highly-rated centre-back Levi Colwill.Talks between the two clubs are understood to be ongoing over whether the deal for the 19-year-old would be a loan a permanent transfer.The Cucurella and Colwill deals are completely separate, but it is thought both may have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it brought a “tear in the eye” to see Scottish runner Eilish McColgan win the 10,000-metre Commonwealth Games final.McColgan won gold at the Games in Birmingham in a record time of 30:48:60 to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh. It is her first major title.Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.GOLD! 🥇What a run from Eilish McColgan to win the Commonwealth Games 10,000m title 32 years after her mum! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿And a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lina Magull
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emily Campbell and Evie Richards excel on day six of the Commonwealth Games

Emily Campbell roared to a record-breaking gold medal in the women’s weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while Evie Richards rode to victory in the women’s mountain biking.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Wednesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day seven.Emily’s Precious momentCampbell sought inspiration from four-time Commonwealth Games champion Precious McKenzie as she eased to victory in the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition. The 86-year-old McKenzie watched from the front row as Campbell lifted a combined total of 286kg to set a new personal best as well as a new Commonwealth record, building...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
SPORTS
The Independent

William, Kate and Charlotte begin Commonwealth Games day at the swimming

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they began their day at the Commonwealth Games by watching the swimming.William and Kate arrived on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.Kate, dressed in a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#What Dreams Are Made Of#Wembley
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy feels sexism was at play in coverage of ‘Wagatha Christie’ case

Rebekah Vardy has said she feels there was “a lot of sexism” involved in the coverage of her “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney.In her first TV interview since losing the libel case, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy opened up about her thoughts on the case and the effects it has had on her personally.Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.In her first interview since the ruling, Vardy opened up to TalkTV’s Kate McCann about how...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ashley Cain finishes first of five marathons in aid of childhood cancer charity

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter.The runs, which will take in five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days, are to mark the second birthday on August 10 of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia in April last year, at the age of eight months.Cain’s route through Dublin began at Fitzwilliam Square, passed Stephen’s Green and through Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before he finished back in the city centre at around 4pm.He will go...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘Nothing prepares you for this moment’: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig announce birth of baby boy

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.The former professional boxer and her girlfriend, model Ella Baig, announced the news in an Instagram post posted on Tuesday 11 July.The couple shared a black and white photograph of their hands cradling the baby’s feet on both their profiles, as well as another photograph of themselves smiling while Baig was in labour.Adams wrote in the caption: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived.“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy