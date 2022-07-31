ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot—the Third-Largest Lottery Prize in U.S. History

By Cameron Albert-Deitch, CNBC
NBC Miami
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Des Plaines, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Lottery#Jackpot#Speedway#American
UPI News

Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. Friday's numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The winner, should they choose the lump-sum cash option, will take home $747.2 million.
RadarOnline

Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million

Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Motorious

Plenty Of Supercars Have Montana License Plates

Bloomberg recently ran an article about why so many supercars have Montana license plates, putting the article behind a paywall in hopes automotive enthusiasts would shell out for a subscription. The thing is the topic has been discussed before and while it’s certainly something interesting, Bloomberg is hardly the only one covering it. To help our readers decide if they need to jump on this trend, we’ve decided to shed even more light on a “legal loophole” some have decided to use.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy