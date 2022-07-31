Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot—the Third-Largest Lottery Prize in U.S. History

www.nbcmiami.com
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
What Happens If No One Claims the Mega Millions Jackpot?
Everyone knows by now that the winner of the almost $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was a single ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill. However, there is still no word on the lucky winner. What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions?. Article continues...
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
A Virginia man won $250,000 after he used numbers that he saw in his dream to play the lottery
A Virginia man won $250,000 after using numbers he saw in his dream to play the lottery. Alonzo Coleman purchased the ticket from a convenience store in June. "It was hard to believe!" Coleman told lottery officials. A Virginia man won $250,000 by using numbers that he saw in his...
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Mega Millions Had 14.3 Million Winning Tickets, 27 Millionaires on Friday
Five tickets in Florida are worth at least $1 million, but that's not where the grand prize was won.
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. Friday's numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The winner, should they choose the lump-sum cash option, will take home $747.2 million.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner Tuesday night
More than $1 billion is on the line for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the...
Americans race to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets for $1.28 billion jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $1.28 billion, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The jackpot is fueling big dreams. Adriana Diaz takes a look.
Mega Millions jackpot to top $1 billion for Friday's drawing
No one won Tuesday's $830-million jackpot, which was already the lottery game's third-largest.
